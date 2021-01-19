 

Seaspan Announces Contemplated Sustainability-Linked Bond Issue

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seaspan Corporation ("Seaspan"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO), today announced that it has mandated DNB Markets and Fearnley Securities as Joint Bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on January 20, 2021. Subject to inter alia market conditions, a USD denominated senior unsecured sustainability-linked bond issue with a three-year tenor may follow (the "Offering"). The net proceeds from the potential bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of debt.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively.

About Seaspan

Seaspan is a leading independent owner and operator of containerships with industry leading ship management services. We charter our vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate, time charters to the world's largest container shipping liners. Seaspan's fleet consists of 127 containerships, representing total capacity of approximately 1,073,000 TEU with $4.0 billion of contracted revenue as of September 30, 2020. Seaspan's operating fleet of vessels has an average age of approximately 7 years and an average remaining lease period of approximately 4 years, on a TEU-weighted basis.

