Seaspan Announces Contemplated Sustainability-Linked Bond Issue

/NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS INFORMATION IS RESTRICTED BY LAW./

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seaspan Corporation ("Seaspan"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO), today announced that it has mandated DNB Markets and Fearnley Securities as Joint Bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on January 20, 2021. Subject to inter alia market conditions, a USD denominated senior unsecured sustainability-linked bond issue with a three-year tenor may follow (the "Offering"). The net proceeds from the potential bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of debt.