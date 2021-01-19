DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Bilfinger SE: CEO Tom Blades (64) withdraws, CFO Christina Johansson takes over as interim CEO



The Supervisory Board of Bilfinger SE and CEO Tom Blades (64) today mutually have agreed to comply with Tom Blades' request today not to extend his contract beyond June 30, 2021 for personal reasons and against the background of his reaching the age of 65. In consent with the Supervisory Board, Tom Blades has declared his resignation from his mandate as a member of the Executive Board and CEO with immediate effect and withdraws from daily business. CFO Christina Johansson assumes the duties of CEO and Labor Director on an interim basis, retaining her current functions. In order to ensure a smooth transition, Tom Blades has agreed to be available to provide further support to the Company.



The Supervisory Board thanks Tom Blades for his outstanding performance as CEO; he has successfully realigned the Company strategically.



The Company's Supervisory Board is addressing the issue of a long-term succession and will make a final decision on this in the coming months.



The outlook for the 2020 financial year published by Bilfinger in mid-May 2020 is confirmed once again. For 2021, the Company expects a significant improvement in sales and earnings. Bilfinger will publish the preliminary figures for financial year 2020 and the forecast for 2021 as planned on February 11, 2021.

