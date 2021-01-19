 

DGAP-News 'United in diversity': Media start-up Forum.eu signs The New York Times and launches exclusive opinion piece by John Bolton and Sigmar Gabriel

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.01.2021, 17:00  |   |   |   

DGAP-News: Forum CTEP GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
'United in diversity': Media start-up Forum.eu signs The New York Times and launches exclusive opinion piece by John Bolton and Sigmar Gabriel (news with additional features)

19.01.2021 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 19.01.2021 The digital media platform Forum.eu starts this new year out by publishing pieces from The New York Times. From now on, users have access to articles from the US daily newspaper, on topics relevant to Europe, in several languages, and can debate them on the platform.

In addition, Forum.eu, which has grown to 30 employees within only nine months of its launch, will offer regular opinion pieces that are written exclusively for the platform, but can also be published by all participating publishers, translated into the respective national languages. The first piece is by John Bolton, Trump's former Security Advisor, and a piece by former German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) is to follow. Both revolve around the discussion of whether or not the EU should have a European army.

The Berlin-based platform Forum.eu brings together exclusive voices from all over the world and the best articles on European topics - translated into English, German, French, Polish, Spanish and Greek. In the long term, Forum.eu plans to offer all European languages. "Language barriers need to be removed in order for debate culture to flourish. A mode of discussion that challenges, informs and involves as many Europeans as possible," says Forum co-founder Paul Ostwald, who made it into the Forbes 30Under30 2020 list with his vision of a "Europe united in diversity".

Within the last few months, the number of media publications participating has tripled to 20, including Die Zeit (Germany), Rzeczpospolita (Poland), El Mundo (Spain), Diario de Noticias (Portugal), The Telegraph (UK) and Der Standard (Austria). The international editorial team of Forum, based in Europe's capitals, selects the best articles on European issues from these trusted sources and translates them into the respective languages.

Participating publishers become part of a European public on Forum.eu, part of "a great vision, but without cost and without risk", as Ostwald points out. "In addition, they get high-quality editorial translations of selected articles from us to use for themselves, as well as access to content by international opinion leaders."

List of partner media

New York Times (US)

Die Zeit, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, taz, blaetter.de (Germany)
Rzeczpospolita, OKO.press, New Eastern Europe, Visegrad Insight, Res Publica Nowa (Poland)
El Mundo, elDiario.es (Spain)
Diario de Noticias, Eco (Portugal)
The Telegraph, Prospect Magazine (UK)
Der Standard (Austria)
Schweizer Monat (Schwitzerland)
Ethnos, Efsyn (Greece)
The Conversation, Bellingcat (global)

 

Forum is a digital media platform that offers its users up to seven hand-picked relevant articles about Europe from trusted sources every day, starting at 4 euros a month. The content is selected, translated, published, and debated in moderated discussions by an international team of journalists. In the long term, Forum.eu plans to offer all European languages. Readers can support this idea by paying a higher contribution ("Keep us growing") on a voluntary basis instead of the 4 euros ("Keep us going"). For a limited trial period, Forum.eu is free of charge.

Additional features:

Picture: http://newsfeed2.eqs.com/58094a/1161696.html
Subtitle: Forum.eu will offer regular opinion pieces that are written exclusively for the platform

19.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1161696  19.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1161696&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News 'United in diversity': Media start-up Forum.eu signs The New York Times and launches exclusive opinion piece by John Bolton and Sigmar Gabriel DGAP-News: Forum CTEP GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 'United in diversity': Media start-up Forum.eu signs The New York Times and launches exclusive opinion piece by John Bolton and Sigmar Gabriel (news with additional features) 19.01.2021 / …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Bullrich Media Ltd.: Oro X Mining vermeldet wichtige Neuigkeiten für die Coriorcco-Exploration
DGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Amsterdam Trande Bank provides EUR 40 mn debt funding for ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG invites shareholders to an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 11 February 2021
DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: preliminary and unaudited result 2020: Sales EUR 404 million (+ 13%), EBITDA EUR 5.6 ...
DGAP-News: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: BaFin teilt maßgeblichen Durchschnittskurs für ...
DGAP-DD: The Social Chain AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Carl Zeiss Meditec erzielt Gewinnsteigerung im ersten Quartal 2020/21
DGAP-News: Blue Star Gold Findet Bei Bohrungen 14,95 G / T Über 13,80 Meter Hinweg in Der Zone Flood Auf ...
DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: vorläufiges und ungeprüftes Ergebnis 2020: Umsatz 404 Mio. Euro (+13%), EBITDA 5,6 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG achieves increase in profit in first quarter 2020/21
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Gläubiger erhalten 100 Prozent - Insolvenzverfahren der deutschen Petroplus-Gesellschaften ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest entered into an agreement to acquire U.S. game developer KingsIsle ...
DGAP-News: Corestate übernimmt führende Finanzierungsplattform und vervollständigt sein ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew wird Anteil an Replenish Nutrients Ltd. erwerben, einem führenden ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...