ATOSS Software AG: ATOSS Software AG: Sustained vigorous growth dynamics in fourth quarter 2020 and full year 2020 - forecast upped for 2021

ATOSS Software AG: Sustained vigorous growth dynamics in fourth quarter 2020 and full year 2020 - forecast upped for 2021

Fourth quarter

- Sales growth recorded at 27 percent

- Software revenues rise by 28 percent

- Cloud revenues up by 61 percent

- EBIT-margin stands at 35 percent

Full year

- Sales growth amounts to 21 percent

- Software revenues rise by 20 percent

- Cloud revenues up by 66 percent

- Share of recurring revenues in software revenues >70%.

- EBIT-margin stands 30 percent

- Outlook for 2021 raised

Munich, January 19, 2021

According to preliminary figures, in the fourth quarter, ATOSS Software AG has recorded an acceleration of its growth momentum in spite of the constraints on public and economic life in many regions in the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Munich-based specialist for workforce management succeeded in continuing and expanding its strong company growth. Consequently, total revenue for the full year 2020 was up significantly by 21 percent to EUR 86 million (prior year: EUR 71.4 million). Software revenues rose by a total of 20 percent year-on-year to EUR 56 million (prior year: EUR 46.5 million). The strongest growth impetus within software revenues resulted from cloud solutions: revenue in the Cloud & Subscriptions segment advanced by 66 percent to EUR 13 million (previous year: EUR 7.8 million).

Against the backdrop of this decidedly gratifying sales performance the company's profitability improved markedly. The operating profit margin (EBIT margin) improved year-on-year to 30 percent (prior year: 27 percent).

Based on the successful business development, the gratifying order book situation and the continued excellent growth prospects, the company is now raising its previous forecast for the year 2021. The company currently anticipates total sales of over EUR 95 million (previously: EUR 93 million) and an EBIT-margin of at least 27 percent (previously: 25 percent) for 2021. The medium-term outlook for the years up to 2025 with total sales growth of between 12 and 16 percent remains unchanged.

The company will issue further information on its business performance on January 29, 2021, when it presents its full-year results for 2020.

