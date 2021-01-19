Safehold Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced the tax treatment of its 2020 common stock dividends.
NYSE: SAFE
CUSIP: 78649D-104
|
Record
Payment
Date
Distribution
per Share
Ordinary
Income
Return of Capital
(Non-Dividend Distribution)
1/3/20
1/15/20
$0.1560000
$0.0000000
$0.1560000
3/31/20
4/15/20
$0.1560000
$0.0000000
$0.1560000
6/30/20
7/15/20
$0.1622400
$0.0000000
$0.1622400
9/30/20
10/15/20
$0.1622400
$0.0000000
$0.1622400
About Safehold:
Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.
