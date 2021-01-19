 

Half-year Statement of IPSEN Liquidity Agreement With NATIXIS ODDO BHF

19.01.2021, 18:00   

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by IPSEN to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of December 31, 2020, the following resources were included to the dedicated liquidity account:

  • 38,797 shares
  • €804,961.41

It is reminded that as of the date of the signature of the agreement, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 12,751 shares
  • €3,137,934.80

Between June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020 have been executed:

  • 1,221 purchase transactions
  • 1,106 sell transactions

Under the same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 170,890 shares and €13,983,522.70 to the purchase
  • 148,985 shares and €12,273,253.30 to the sell

About Ipsen

Ipsen is a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group focused on innovation and Specialty Care. The Group develops and commercializes innovative medicines in three key therapeutic areas – Oncology, Neuroscience, and Rare Diseases. Ipsen also has a well-established Consumer Healthcare business. With total sales over €2.5 billion in 2019, Ipsen sells more than 20 drugs in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries. Ipsen’s R&D is focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of the leading biotechnological and life sciences hubs (Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, UK; Cambridge, US). The Group has about 5,700 employees worldwide. Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the United States through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.

