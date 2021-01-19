FBL Financial Group Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) will announce its fourth quarter 2020 earnings approximately 15 minutes after the close of the market on Thursday, February 4, 2021. The fourth quarter earnings release and financial supplement will be posted on the FBL Financial Group website (www.fblfinancial.com) at that time.

In light of the merger agreement by and among FBL Financial Group, Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company and 5400 Merger Sub, Inc. announced on January 11, 2021, FBL Financial Group will not hold a conference call for its fourth quarter 2020 results.