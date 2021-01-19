 

FBL Financial Group Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) will announce its fourth quarter 2020 earnings approximately 15 minutes after the close of the market on Thursday, February 4, 2021. The fourth quarter earnings release and financial supplement will be posted on the FBL Financial Group website (www.fblfinancial.com) at that time.

In light of the merger agreement by and among FBL Financial Group, Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company and 5400 Merger Sub, Inc. announced on January 11, 2021, FBL Financial Group will not hold a conference call for its fourth quarter 2020 results.

FBL Financial Group is a holding company with the purpose to protect livelihoods and futures. Operating under the consumer brand name Farm Bureau Financial Services, its affiliates offer a broad range of life insurance, annuity and investment products distributed by multiline exclusive Farm Bureau agents. In addition, FBL Financial Group manages all aspects of two Farm Bureau affiliated property-casualty insurance companies for a management fee. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, FBL Financial Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FFG. For more information, please visit www.fblfinancial.com and www.fbfs.com.

