Save Big at Lenovo During Annual Presidents’ Day Sale

Consumers who are wanting to purchase a new computer or accessories should head over to lenovo.com to check out Lenovo’s annual Presidents’ Day Sale, running February 7-21. Select laptops and desktops are being offered for a fraction of the regular price, including up to 60% off select ThinkPads, more than 20% off popular Legion gaming PCs, Yoga 2-in-1s up to 30% off, IdeaPad laptops at nearly 30% off as well as discounts on accessories, software and warranty upgrades.

Visit lenovo.com for these great savings*:

Up to 60% off select ThinkPad laptops

Up to 30% off on Legion laptops and 20% off Legion desktops

Yoga 2-in-1s for up to 30% off

Up to 15% off all warranty upgrades

Select Lenovo accessories up to 60% off

Extra 10% off select software

Save 10% off select Chromebooks

2/7-2/14 Only: Save up to 29% on IdeaPad laptops

2/15-2/21 Only: Save up to 23% on IdeaPad laptops

Doorbusters on Presidents Day (February 15), dropping at 9 a.m., 12 p.m., 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. ET

Members of the MyLenovo Rewards loyalty program can get a head start by combing through the deals during a special Sneak Peek Week beginning February 1. This includes early access to savings on ThinkPad laptops and ThinkCentre desktops, as well as select doorbuster deals.

“Lenovo’s annual Presidents’ Day Sale is our first big sale event each calendar year and we are starting the year off by offering our customers great discounts at lenovo.com,” said Carlo Savino, executive director, North America eCommerce at Lenovo. “Shoppers can find computers, accessories and electronics at deeply discounted prices throughout the two-week sale, along with some special doorbuster deals on Presidents’ Day.”

For more details on all the great offers included in this year’s Presidents’ Day Sale, visit https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/d/deals/doorbusters

*Offers good while supplies last. Shop early to ensure the best availability.

