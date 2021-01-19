 

Teleperformance to Support Covid-19 Vaccinations for Its Employees Worldwide

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today its plans to reimburse the cost of Covid-19 vaccinations for its more than 330,000 employees worldwide, wherever the vaccine is not being provided free of charge by the country’s healthcare system. The plan will be deployed in accordance with the decisions of the local authorities concerned and in partnership with key private healthcare partners across Teleperformance’s footprint, which spans 80 countries.

Since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, Teleperformance has paid careful attention to protecting its employees, notably with a strong focus on health and hygiene standards in all its locations, millions of masks proactively secured and distributed to its staff, the assertive move to a Work at Home delivery model in conjunction with its clients, and enforcement of extra physical distance at its operational sites, over and above local country guidelines.

Today, by offering the vaccine as a free, optional staff benefit, Teleperformance aims not only to honor its commitment to protecting the health of its people, but also to help governments address the pandemic with agile, large-scope support of vaccination programs deployed at the corporate level. The Group is already delivering a wide range of helpline and other essential support services to support public efforts in the fight against Covid-19 across all regions, notably in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien, said: “Nothing is more important in fulfilling our mission than the safety and health of all our employees. Since the beginning of this grave crisis, we have done everything in our power to ensure business continuity for our clients and protect the health and safety of our employees, our partners, and jobs in the communities where the Group is present. Now, more than ever, we are focused on the same priorities. Based on strong relationships with healthcare partners and in compliance with government decisions and procurement agendas, we are well prepared across the world to assist in securing critical Covid-19 vaccinations for our employees. The reimbursement of vaccination costs for our staff is another critical step in this commitment to our employees. We will support every employee in the Group who wants the vaccine, especially in countries where the public or private insurance system doesn’t cover the cost. We are also proud to be actively contributing to the ongoing fight against the virus by boosting vaccinations worldwide”.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 331,000 employees, based in 80 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2019, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,355 million (US$6 billion, based on €1 = $1.12) and net profit of €400 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since 2015, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and also the Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index (confirmed in 2019).

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

