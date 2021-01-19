 

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $360M Refinancing for Iconic New York Office Building at 100 Park Avenue

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 17:00  |  13   |   |   

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) recently announced that the firm served as the exclusive advisor to SL Green Realty Corp. and its joint venture partner in the procurement of $360 million for the refinancing of 100 Park Avenue, a 36-story, 903,000-square-foot, LEED Gold-certified office property in Midtown Manhattan. The floating-rate financing was provided by Aareal Capital Corporation.

A Cushman & Wakefield Equity, Debt & Structured Finance team of Steve Kohn, Alexander Hernandez, Alex Lapidus and Meredith Donovan and Cushman & Wakefield Capital Markets team of Adam Spies and Kevin Donner represented SL Green Realty Corp. and its partner.

“SL Green and their partner have done a remarkable job refurbishing and managing this iconic office asset. The property’s proximity to Grand Central is highly attractive to employees from within the city as well as to commuters from the suburbs, who would not require a second means of transportation,” said Vice Chairman Kohn.

“Lenders were highly attracted to the LEED Gold-certified asset and its stalwart tenancy that has maintained 95%+ office collections throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” added Executing Managing Director Hernandez. “Aareal was thoughtful with loan terms and will be an exceptional financing partner for the ownership as they continue to manage this property to their distinguished standards.”

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp. is New York City’s largest office owner/operator. The fully integrated commercial real estate investment trust is an investment grade, S&P 500 company publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker SLG. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green Realty Corp. held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 29.2 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 10.3 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

Cushman & Wakefield Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $360M Refinancing for Iconic New York Office Building at 100 Park Avenue Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) recently announced that the firm served as the exclusive advisor to SL Green Realty Corp. and its joint venture partner in the procurement of $360 million for the refinancing of 100 Park Avenue, a 36-story, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
Palantir Providing Technology to Enhance Safety and Reliability of Electric Grid in California
Applied DNA Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit Demonstrates Effectiveness with Detection of Multiple ...
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
Belden Announces Acquisition of OTN Systems N.V., Increased Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020
Maxar Technologies Appoints The University of Texas at El Paso President, Former Congresswoman and ...
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $66M Sale on Behalf of The Crotts Group
06.01.21
Cushman & Wakefield Releases Focus Group and Survey Data from Industry Leaders on Post-Pandemic Workplace
05.01.21
Cushman & Wakefield Hires Neil Johnston as Chief Financial Officer
21.12.20
Cushman & Wakefield Represents Whitebox in Expansion to 350,000 SF at Logistics Center in Las Vegas