 

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.105 Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 22:30  |  23   |   |   

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KIO) today announced its monthly distributions of $0.105 per common share, payable on the dates below. Based on the Fund’s initial public offering price of $20.00 per share and current share price of $14.63 per share (as of market close on January 14, 2021), the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 6.30% and 8.61% respectively (calculated by annualizing the distribution amount and dividing it by the IPO share price and current price respectively).

The monthly distribution schedule is as follows for the months of February, March and April:

Ex-Date:

February 11, 2021

Record Date:

February 12, 2021

Payable Date:

February 26, 2021

Amount:

$0.105 per share

 

 

Ex-Date:

March 11, 2021

Record Date:

March 12, 2021

Payable Date:

March 31, 2021

Amount:

$0.105 per share

 

 

Ex-Date:

April 8, 2021

Record Date:

April 9, 2021

Payable Date:

April 30, 2021

Amount:

$0.105 per share

Information regarding the distribution rate is included for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. The distribution rate should not be considered the yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

In compliance with Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, a notice will be provided to shareholders for any distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income. A portion of each distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net investment income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain or return of capital.

Seite 1 von 4
KKR IN OPPORTUN/COM jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.105 Per Share KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KIO) today announced its monthly distributions of $0.105 per common share, payable on the dates below. Based on the Fund’s initial public offering price of $20.00 per share and current share price of …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
Palantir Providing Technology to Enhance Safety and Reliability of Electric Grid in California
Applied DNA Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit Demonstrates Effectiveness with Detection of Multiple ...
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
Belden Announces Acquisition of OTN Systems N.V., Increased Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020
Maxar Technologies Appoints The University of Texas at El Paso President, Former Congresswoman and ...
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update