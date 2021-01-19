KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.105 Per Share
KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KIO) today announced its monthly distributions of $0.105 per common share, payable on the dates below. Based on the Fund’s initial public offering price of $20.00 per share and current share price of $14.63 per share (as of market close on January 14, 2021), the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 6.30% and 8.61% respectively (calculated by annualizing the distribution amount and dividing it by the IPO share price and current price respectively).
The monthly distribution schedule is as follows for the months of February, March and April:
|
Ex-Date:
|
February 11, 2021
|
Record Date:
|
February 12, 2021
|
Payable Date:
|
February 26, 2021
|
Amount:
|
$0.105 per share
|
|
|
Ex-Date:
|
March 11, 2021
|
Record Date:
|
March 12, 2021
|
Payable Date:
|
March 31, 2021
|
Amount:
|
$0.105 per share
|
|
|
Ex-Date:
|
April 8, 2021
|
Record Date:
|
April 9, 2021
|
Payable Date:
|
April 30, 2021
|
Amount:
|
$0.105 per share
Information regarding the distribution rate is included for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. The distribution rate should not be considered the yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.
In compliance with Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, a notice will be provided to shareholders for any distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income. A portion of each distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net investment income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain or return of capital.
