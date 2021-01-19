KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.105 Per Share

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KIO) today announced its monthly distributions of $0.105 per common share, payable on the dates below. Based on the Fund’s initial public offering price of $20.00 per share and current share price of $14.63 per share (as of market close on January 14, 2021), the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 6.30% and 8.61% respectively (calculated by annualizing the distribution amount and dividing it by the IPO share price and current price respectively).

The monthly distribution schedule is as follows for the months of February, March and April: