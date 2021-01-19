 

Navya Official Launch of Navya Solutions in Japan by Macnica at Automotive World in Tokyo

Navya (Paris:NAVYA) (FR0013018041- Navya), a leading company in autonomous driving systems, strengthens its partnership with Macnica, Inc. and continues its development in Japan.

Navya has identified Japan as a high-potential market: the shortage of drivers1 combined with increased transportation needs, particularly for the elderly[2], and a strong appetite for technological innovations make the solutions developed by the Company attractive.

Macnica, Inc. will showcase Navya solutions at Automotive World, which begins January 20 in Tokyo. The Autonom Shuttle Evo, the latest-generation shuttle, will be exhibited for the first time in Japan at Macnica's booth, accessible from the South Zone, No. S12-20.

New experiments in more complex environments

Since May 2017, Navya is working with BOLDLY (ex. SB Drive Co., SoftBank's subsidiary dedicated to autonomous mobility), its preferred partner in charge of deployment and supervision services. As such, BOLDLY has acquired solid expertise and has carried out overall more than 50 deployments, transporting more than 23,000 passengers in the country.

During the second half of 2020, several Autonom Shuttles have notably been deployed at the following sites:

- Sakai-Town: this is the first public service of autonomous road mobility open in Japan2. Initially planned for April and then postponed to the end of November due to the pandemic, the 3 shuttles operated by BOLDLY cover a 5.3 km in the city centre. They cross 6 crossroads with traffic lights, connecting medical facilities, post offices, schools and banks in the city. With this service, Sakai Town offers its residents an innovative mobility solution that makes their daily lives easier while reducing traffic and improving road safety;

- Haneda Innovation City: having carried more than 13,000 passengers since 18 September 2020, an Autonom Shuttle runs on open roads within a 700 m route located in Haneda Innovation City. The special feature of this route is that a large part of it is under the building. However, the vehicle is able to maintain an accurate and reliable position thanks to our intelligent lidar sensor localization technology developed by Navya, making it a real technological feat. This project, led by the Kajima group, leader of the consortium, is the first time ever in Japan that an autonomous shuttle operates regularly in a smart city, called "HI city", which has been selected as a model project for smart cities by the Ministry of Transport;

