TechTarget Announces 2021 Archer Award Winners for Data-Driven Marketing & Sales Excellence in EMEA

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced the 2021 EMEA winners of the Archer Awards, the Company’s annual awards program that recognizes customers for data-driven marketing and sales excellence. This year’s winners come from a diverse group of top enterprise technology companies and are driving significant results in their region with advanced strategies and tactics that leverage the power of real purchase intent data and services.
“We are fortunate to be able to work with so many great customers’ in EMEA. Each year we are honoured to recognize a select group of innovative marketing & sales leaders paving the way in our industry,” said Brent Boswell, Senior Vice President, International, TechTarget. “We are very proud of this year’s EMEA Archer Award winners. These customers are using purchase intent data to power intelligent campaigns that engage the right accounts and prospects to drive better business outcomes for their organizations. Congratulations to all the winners.”
An expert panel evaluated nominations and selected the winners based on criteria established for each category.
2021 EMEA Archer Awards - Company Winners
Priority Engine Marketer of the Year
- Malwarebytes
Digital Team of the Year
- Cato Networks
Best Sales Program
- Proofpoint
Best Sales Campaign
- RingCentral
Best Integrated Program
- Red Hat
Best Demand Generation Program
- Extreme Networks
Best Channel Enablement Campaign
- CDW
Best Advertising Program
- Darktrace and Transmission
Best ABM Program
- Dell Technologies and MediaCom
About the Archer Awards
TechTarget’s annual Archer Awards program recognizes innovative customers in North America, EMEA and APAC: sales and marketing leaders who demonstrate data-driven excellence and are driving remarkable results in partnership with TechTarget.
