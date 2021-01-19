TechTarget Announces 2021 Archer Award Winners for Data-Driven Marketing & Sales Excellence in EMEA

 

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced the 2021 EMEA winners of the Archer Awards, the Company’s annual awards program that recognizes customers for data-driven marketing and sales excellence. This year’s winners come from a diverse group of top enterprise technology companies and are driving significant results in their region with advanced strategies and tactics that leverage the power of real purchase intent data and services.

“We are fortunate to be able to work with so many great customers’ in EMEA. Each year we are honoured to recognize a select group of innovative marketing & sales leaders paving the way in our industry,” said Brent Boswell, Senior Vice President, International, TechTarget. “We are very proud of this year’s EMEA Archer Award winners. These customers are using purchase intent data to power intelligent campaigns that engage the right accounts and prospects to drive better business outcomes for their organizations. Congratulations to all the winners.”

An expert panel evaluated nominations and selected the winners based on criteria established for each category.

2021 EMEA Archer Awards - Company Winners

Priority Engine Marketer of the Year

  • Malwarebytes

Digital Team of the Year

  • Cato Networks

Best Sales Program

  • Proofpoint

Best Sales Campaign

  • RingCentral

Best Integrated Program

  • Red Hat

Best Demand Generation Program

  • Extreme Networks

Best Channel Enablement Campaign

  • CDW

Best Advertising Program

  • Darktrace and Transmission

Best ABM Program

  • Dell Technologies and MediaCom

About the Archer Awards

TechTarget’s annual Archer Awards program recognizes innovative customers in North America, EMEA and APAC: sales and marketing leaders who demonstrate data-driven excellence and are driving remarkable results in partnership with TechTarget.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2021 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and Priority Engine is a trademark of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

