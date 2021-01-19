 

Federman & Sherwood Files First Data Breach Case Against MedNax, Inc. and Pediatrix Medical Group, a MedNax Company

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 17:10  |   |   |   

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has filed the first data breach case against MedNax, Inc. (“MedNax”) (NYSE: MD) and Pediatrix Medical Group, a MedNax Company (“Pediatrix”) with respect to possible violations of state and federal consumer laws for a data breach incident that MedNax announced on or around December 16, 2020.

To learn how to participate in this action, please visit https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-files-first-data-breach-case-against-mednax-inc-and-pediatrix-medical-group-a-mednax-company/.

Federman & Sherwood’s investigation focuses on the data breach of MedNax and Pediatrix’s Microsoft Office 365 business email accounts which potentially involved unauthorized access to and copying of highly sensitive personal and medical data of current and former patients. MedNax advised that the following personal and medical information may have been exposed: patient contact information (such as patient name, guarantor name, address, email address, and date of birth); (2) Social Security number, driver’s license number, state identification number, and/or financial account information; (3) health insurance information (payor name, payor contract dates, policy information including type and deductible amount and subscriber/Medicare/Medicaid number); (4) medical and/or treatment information (dates of service, location, services requested or procedures performed, diagnosis, prescription information, physician names, and Medical Record Numbers); and (5) billing and claims information (invoices, submitted claims and appeals, and patient account identifiers used by the patient’s provider).

If you received a Notice of Data Breach and have information about the data breach or wish to join this litigation as a potential lead plaintiff, please contact our firm. Federman & Sherwood has extensive nationwide experience representing affected individuals in class actions and has been appointed as lead counsel in multiple complex, data breach-related cases, including in cases involving the compromise of Microsoft Office accounts similar to the compromise at issue here.

Mednax Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Federman & Sherwood Files First Data Breach Case Against MedNax, Inc. and Pediatrix Medical Group, a MedNax Company The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has filed the first data breach case against MedNax, Inc. (“MedNax”) (NYSE: MD) and Pediatrix Medical Group, a MedNax Company (“Pediatrix”) with respect to possible violations of state and federal consumer laws …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
Palantir Providing Technology to Enhance Safety and Reliability of Electric Grid in California
Applied DNA Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit Demonstrates Effectiveness with Detection of Multiple ...
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
Belden Announces Acquisition of OTN Systems N.V., Increased Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020
Maxar Technologies Appoints The University of Texas at El Paso President, Former Congresswoman and ...
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update