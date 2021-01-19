Federman & Sherwood Files First Data Breach Case Against MedNax, Inc. and Pediatrix Medical Group, a MedNax Company

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has filed the first data breach case against MedNax, Inc. (“MedNax”) (NYSE: MD) and Pediatrix Medical Group, a MedNax Company (“Pediatrix”) with respect to possible violations of state and federal consumer laws for a data breach incident that MedNax announced on or around December 16, 2020.

Federman & Sherwood’s investigation focuses on the data breach of MedNax and Pediatrix’s Microsoft Office 365 business email accounts which potentially involved unauthorized access to and copying of highly sensitive personal and medical data of current and former patients. MedNax advised that the following personal and medical information may have been exposed: patient contact information (such as patient name, guarantor name, address, email address, and date of birth); (2) Social Security number, driver’s license number, state identification number, and/or financial account information; (3) health insurance information (payor name, payor contract dates, policy information including type and deductible amount and subscriber/Medicare/Medicaid number); (4) medical and/or treatment information (dates of service, location, services requested or procedures performed, diagnosis, prescription information, physician names, and Medical Record Numbers); and (5) billing and claims information (invoices, submitted claims and appeals, and patient account identifiers used by the patient’s provider).

If you received a Notice of Data Breach and have information about the data breach or wish to join this litigation as a potential lead plaintiff, please contact our firm. Federman & Sherwood has extensive nationwide experience representing affected individuals in class actions and has been appointed as lead counsel in multiple complex, data breach-related cases, including in cases involving the compromise of Microsoft Office accounts similar to the compromise at issue here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005783/en/