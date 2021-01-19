 

Nexstar Media’s Cable Network, WGN America, Names Jonathan Killian Vice President, Creative Marketing and Brand Communications

WGN America, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s, wholly-owned cable network currently reaching 75 million U.S. television households, today announced that Jonathan Killian will join the network as Vice President, Creative Marketing and Brand Communications. Mr. Killian joins Nexstar from CNN International (CNNI), where he was Executive Director of Creative and Brand Development, overseeing the network’s on-air presentation and coordinating global marketing/programming strategy.

In this newly created role, Mr. Killian will oversee the development and execution of a comprehensive brand marketing strategy for WGN America and assume responsibility for the network’s promotions, creative and marketing departments. WGN America is the home of NewsNation, the country’s only live unbiased national newscast airing in prime-time every night. Mr. Killian assumes his new role on January 25, reporting to Sean Compton, Nexstar Inc.’s Networks Division President.

“Jonathan’s deep understanding of creative marketing and proven record of global brand development make him a valuable asset,” said Compton. “We are excited to have him join the network’s leadership team as we continue to expand WGN America and its programming.”

During his 13-year tenure at CNNI, Mr. Killian was instrumental in the relaunch of the network’s positioning, the revamp of the network’s on-air presentation and the launch of more than two dozen prime-time on-air programs. He was also responsible for the re-positioning and creative on-air transformation of CNN en Español and consulted on creative overhauls and network launches in the Philippines, Turkey, Bulgaria, Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Brazil. He served as the project manager for the launch of CNN Indonesia, and while in Jakarta, was responsible for newsgathering, technical operations, editorial, creative, promotion and marketing. While at CNNI, Mr. Killian helped build the CNN Academy, facilitating CNNI's training and consulting programs around the world. Mr. Killian also recently served as executive project manager for the move of CNN International’s bureau in London, overseeing operations and the design and build-out of its new multimillion-dollar studios.

