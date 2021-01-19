UBS Wealth Management USA Hires Market Administrative Officer Lynn Hunter in San Diego

As a member of the senior leadership team within UBS’s San Diego market, Hunter’s role involves oversight of overall cost and organizational management, as well as strategic planning for the market as a whole. She oversees talent development for the market through coaching, mentoring, and modeling forward-thinking behaviors that craft powerful client and employee experiences.

UBS announced today the hire of Lynn Hunter, an experienced Market Administrative Officer who will lead business administration, financial management, talent development and operations across eight UBS branches in San Diego. Hunter will focus on leading and mentoring operational and administrative teams within the market to deliver a compelling client experience for High Net Worth and Ultra-High Net Worth families, business owners, endowments, and foundations served by these teams.

“Lynn is a great asset to our market. She has the experience and strategic knowledge we need in this role and knows how to build collaboration and consensus,” said Chris Marsh, San Diego Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “As she is also very comfortable in the digital world, Lynn enjoys helping others move forward with new technologies, demonstrating how to use them to manage interpersonal relationships, while at the same time respecting the roots and traditions of the service business. We are happy to welcome her to the team.”

Hunter’s prior experiences as Vice President and Business Service Manager with Morgan Stanley and as Vice President and Business Initiatives Manager for California with Wells Fargo Private Bank have well-prepared her for this role. She has worked with multiple business lines to develop collaboration among teams, bringing in specialists as needed to fulfill full balance sheet needs. A relationship-driven manager, she believes strongly in coaching people to find their strengths, giving them challenges and opportunities to grow, and mentoring them in their new roles. Hunter earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, San Diego, and holds FINRA Series licenses 7, 9, 10, 66; NFA Series 3; and California Insurance License #0D05717.

