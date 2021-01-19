The auditorium at the Company’s head office does not have the capacity to host the potential number of people attending the AGM in view of the need to respect the social distancing measures introduced under France’s governmental decree 2020-1310 of October 29, 2020 aimed at slowing the spread of Covid-19. The decision to hold a virtual AGM was taken in accordance with the conditions provided for in the following French laws and regulations: Act 2020-1379 of November 14, 2020, governmental order 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 (as extended and amended by governmental order 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020), and governmental decree 2020-418 of April 10, 2020 (as extended and amended by governmental decree 2020-1614 of December 18, 2020).

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and in order to protect all our shareholders, guests and organizers, the Chief Executive Officer of Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) (“the Company”), acting on the authorization of the Board of Directors, has taken the difficult, but necessary, decision that the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of February 26, 2021 will, on an exceptional basis, be held virtually, i.e. without the physical attendance of shareholders and other eligible attendees.

The AGM will be streamed live on the Company’s website (www.eliorgroup.com) and a Q&A session will be held with the officers of the Meeting. A recording of the AGM webcast will be made available afterwards within the timeframe provided for by the applicable regulations. Shareholders will not be able to take part in or vote at the AGM by conference call (phone or video) due to the technical impossibility of identifying them if this method is used.

No admittance cards will be issued and shareholders are therefore invited to vote remotely before the AGM (by postal vote or electronically via the secure online voting platform Votaccess) or to give proxy to the Chairman of the AGM or a third party. Additionally, shareholders are encouraged to send in any questions and/or documents by e-mail.

All of the procedures for participating in the February 26, 2021 AGM will be published tomorrow on the Company’s website in the “Finance/Shareholders/Annual Shareholders’ Meeting” section. Shareholders are invited to regularly check this section of the website, which will be updated to show any changes to these procedures in line with any new health and/or legal requirements that may be introduced subsequent to the publication of this press release.

Lastly, the tellers of the Meeting will be appointed in accordance with the applicable regulations. Consequently, this role will be proposed to shareholders from among the ten shareholders who hold the largest number of voting rights as far as the Company is aware at the date of the Notice of Meeting. The names of the appointed tellers and their capacity to act in that role will be published in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.

About Elior Group

