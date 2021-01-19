American Equity Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

AEL will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter earnings on Thursday, February 18, at 8:00 a.m. CT.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) announced today that it will release fourth quarter 2020 earnings after the close of market on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. The fourth quarter earnings release and financial supplement will be posted on the American Equity website at www.american-equity.com at that time.

Conference Call Information

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing one of the following numbers:

855-865-0606 (Domestic)

704-859-4382 (International)

Passcode: 9577007

Webcast Information

Interested parties who wish to listen to the call on the Internet may do so at www.american-equity.com.

Audio Replay Information

An audio replay will be available shortly after the call through February 25, 2021.

855-859-2056 (Domestic)

404-537-3406 (International)

Passcode: 9577007

ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading issuer of fixed index annuities through independent agents, banks and broker-dealers. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, a New York Stock Exchange listed company (NYSE: AEL), is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.american-equity.com.

