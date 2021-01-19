 

Theraclion's Strategy Is in Place for 2021 Despite the Impact of Covid-19 on Sales Revenues For 2020

THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE) (ISIN: FR0010120402; Mnemo: ALTHE, PEA-PME eligible), an innovative company specializing in the development of medical equipment for echotherapy treatment, notably for varicose veins, today announces its sales revenues for the year 2020 and roll-out strategy for 2021.

Roll-out strategy 2021

SONOVEIN S, the last generation of SONOVEIN systems (CE marking obtained in Oct. 2020), makes SONOVEIN a strong alternative in treatment of varicose veins. It allows faster non-surgical treatment on an ambulatory basis without the need for anaestesia. Since October the company has made significant progress with their roll-out strategy. For 2021, it plans to further expand business development in new territories including Asia. Theraclion will also significantly increase SONOVEIN S installations at new key opinion leader sites. These international experts show strong interest in this distruptive technology. Once equipped, their centers of excellence are the relay of the technology to the rest of the market. SONOVEIN S will then gradually become the gold standard treatment for patients with chronic vein insufficiency.

Furthermore, Professor Dr. Mark Whiteley, renowned UK Venous Surgeon, presented excellent 6 months efficacy results at the American Vein & Lymphatic Society (AVLS). SONOVEIN S has been installed at his clinics in addition to the already existing installation at Melk, Austria. The company raised €3.0 million from investors and secured €1.5 million in PGE loan from BPI France and CIC . This allow the company to move forward on the commercial roll-out of SONOVEIN S.

2020 activity impacted by the global health crisis

Theraclion SA achieved a turnover of €744K in 2020, a decrease of 73% compared to 2019. Recurring revenue consisting of the sale of consumables and services reached €467 K growing 8%. One system was sold in 2020 against eleven in 2019.

Echotherapy treatments, not being qualified as an urgent procedure, were suspended most of the year in most countries due to COVID 19. Despite the lock down, the clinical trial for SONOVEIN S could be successfully completed and used post-CE marking in standard clinical practice in London.

Travel limitations, as well as restrictions on gatherings reduced severly commercial contacts and most hospitals were forced to halt focus on new equipment to concentrate on COVID 19 only. However online discussions and pipeline building has continued online. Whilst the impact on Theraclion’s business, which is mostly international, was significant, preparations for 2021 business development continued.

