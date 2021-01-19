 

Gabelli Funds to Launch Actively Managed ETF Love Our Planet & People (LOPP)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 18:36  |  24   |   |   

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMCO”) (NYSE: GBL) announced today that the registration statement for The Gabelli ETFs Trust, which includes nine Precidian ActiveShares actively managed ETFs, was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Gabelli Funds’ launch of Love Our Planet & People will reflect our mandate to invest in companies committed to sustainable practices such as renewable energy and the reduction or recycling of long-lived wastes such as plastics. The LOPP team has extensive experience researching and investing in companies involved in forward-looking sectors including renewable power generation (wind, solar, water), electric transmission and storage, electric mobility, waste reduction and recycling, water conservation and treatment, and human nutrition throughout the world.

In an effort to encourage investment, and to acknowledge our appreciation for our private wealth and mutual fund clients, we will offer a loyalty program under which the first $100 million invested in LOPP will incur no fees or expenses for at least one year. We are privileged to absorb all costs in an effort to underscore our emphasis on the environment, and to help our clients invest in the future of planet earth and our people.

LOPP Team

Lieutenant Colonel Tony Bancroft, United States Marine Corps Reserve, joined the firm in 2009 as an associate in the alternative investments division and is currently an analyst covering the aerospace and defense and environmental services sectors, with a focus on suppliers to the commercial, military and regional jet aircraft industry and waste services. He previously served in the United States Marine Corp as an F/A-18 Hornet fighter pilot. Tony graduated with distinction from the United States Naval Academy with a BS in systems engineering and holds an MBA in finance and economics from Columbia Business School.

Melody Bryant joined Gabelli in 2018 and serves as co-portfolio manager for the separate accounts assigned to GAMCO from Trevor, Stewart, Burton & Jacobsen. Prior to her current position, she was co-chairman of BKF Capital and a portfolio manager and managing director at Neuberger Berman. Since 2019, she has managed the Gabelli ESG Fund. Melody holds a BA from State University of New York, and attended the Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

Seite 1 von 4
Gamco Investors (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gabelli Funds to Launch Actively Managed ETF Love Our Planet & People (LOPP) GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMCO”) (NYSE: GBL) announced today that the registration statement for The Gabelli ETFs Trust, which includes nine Precidian ActiveShares actively managed ETFs, was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
Palantir Providing Technology to Enhance Safety and Reliability of Electric Grid in California
Applied DNA Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit Demonstrates Effectiveness with Detection of Multiple ...
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
Belden Announces Acquisition of OTN Systems N.V., Increased Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020
Maxar Technologies Appoints The University of Texas at El Paso President, Former Congresswoman and ...
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
GAMCO International SICAV gibt Start von neuem OGAW-Teilfonds bekannt: GAMCO Convertible Securities
11.01.21
Gabelli Equity Trust Appoints Additional Teammates as Portfolio Managers
11.01.21
GAMCO International SICAV Announces the Launch of a new UCITS sub-fund: GAMCO Convertible Securities
04.01.21
Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Welcomes Jennie Tsai, Jing He, and Sara Wojda Portfolio Managers
21.12.20
Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Announces the Issuance of $40 Million of 4.00% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares