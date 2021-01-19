Gabelli Funds to Launch Actively Managed ETF Love Our Planet & People (LOPP)

Gabelli Funds’ launch of Love Our Planet & People will reflect our mandate to invest in companies committed to sustainable practices such as renewable energy and the reduction or recycling of long-lived wastes such as plastics. The LOPP team has extensive experience researching and investing in companies involved in forward-looking sectors including renewable power generation (wind, solar, water), electric transmission and storage, electric mobility, waste reduction and recycling, water conservation and treatment, and human nutrition throughout the world.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMCO”) (NYSE: GBL) announced today that the registration statement for The Gabelli ETFs Trust, which includes nine Precidian ActiveShares actively managed ETFs, was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In an effort to encourage investment, and to acknowledge our appreciation for our private wealth and mutual fund clients, we will offer a loyalty program under which the first $100 million invested in LOPP will incur no fees or expenses for at least one year. We are privileged to absorb all costs in an effort to underscore our emphasis on the environment, and to help our clients invest in the future of planet earth and our people.

LOPP Team

Lieutenant Colonel Tony Bancroft, United States Marine Corps Reserve, joined the firm in 2009 as an associate in the alternative investments division and is currently an analyst covering the aerospace and defense and environmental services sectors, with a focus on suppliers to the commercial, military and regional jet aircraft industry and waste services. He previously served in the United States Marine Corp as an F/A-18 Hornet fighter pilot. Tony graduated with distinction from the United States Naval Academy with a BS in systems engineering and holds an MBA in finance and economics from Columbia Business School.

Melody Bryant joined Gabelli in 2018 and serves as co-portfolio manager for the separate accounts assigned to GAMCO from Trevor, Stewart, Burton & Jacobsen. Prior to her current position, she was co-chairman of BKF Capital and a portfolio manager and managing director at Neuberger Berman. Since 2019, she has managed the Gabelli ESG Fund. Melody holds a BA from State University of New York, and attended the Leonard N. Stern School of Business.