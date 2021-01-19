Anthem Inc. Names Stephen Tanal Vice President, Investor Relations

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) announced today Stephen Tanal has been named Vice President, Investor Relations, effective February 1, 2021. Mr. Tanal will provide strategic leadership and execute investor relations programs that support the company’s growth strategies and enhance Anthem’s reputation with the investment community. He will also serve as a member of the company’s executive leadership team and will report directly to John Gallina, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Anthem. Mr. Tanal succeeds Chris Rigg who now serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Anthem’s Commercial and Specialty Business Division.

“Stephen is a seasoned Wall Street veteran and is widely respected in the investment community,” said John Gallina. “His strong relationships with institutional investors and sell-side analysts are critical assets that will ensure effective communication of Anthem’s financial performance and growth strategy. I’m pleased to welcome Stephen to our team.”