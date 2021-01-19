 

Cubic Nuvotronics and RFMW Announce Distribution Agreement

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced Nuvotronics, which operates within its Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) business division, has signed a global distribution agreement with RFMW, a specialty electronics distribution company focused exclusively on radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and semiconductors. RFMW is now franchised for worldwide marketing and sales of Nuvotronics’ portfolio of mmWave power modules, filters, diplexers, multiplexers and antenna arrays.

“RFMW’s world-class RF engineering expertise is a perfect fit with Nuvotronics’ product offerings and the proliferation of PolyStrata technology,” said Martin Amen, vice president and general manager of Nuvotronics, Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions. “RFMW’s global logistics and technical sales support will allow us to provide the service levels that our customers have come to expect from Nuvotronics and address the RF components market worldwide."

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Nuvotronics on a global distribution agreement,” said Steve Takaki, executive vice president of RFMW. “Their innovative PolyStrata Technology, a disruptive 3D microcoax architecture, offers small, high frequency devices that expand RFMW’s product offering for millimeter wave 5G solutions. RFMW’s industry leading technical sales support and global logistics teams allow us to provide design engineers the latest technology for this rapidly growing communications market.”

Nuvotronics offers an extensive range of custom and standard modules providing compact, highly efficient solutions at a fraction of the mass of traditional solutions due to its unprecedented ability to fabricate and miniaturize 3D air-metal-dielectric structures with micron level tolerances. RFMW is a specialized distributor providing customers and suppliers with focused distribution of RF and microwave components as well as specialized component-engineering support.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

About Cubic Nuvotronics

Nuvotronics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cubic Corporation is a North Carolina based innovator and manufacturer of radio frequency and millimeter wave components and modules that offer substantially higher performance at a fraction of the size and weight. Their proprietary PolyStrata technology is scalable to high-volume production utilizing semi-automated batch processes for parallel additive manufacturing. Nuvotronics focuses on applications that demand vastly higher system level value, including size, weight, bandwidth, power savings, life cycle cost savings and performance advantages. These include critical applications in mil/aero markets such as satellite communications, radar, and electronic warfare, and commercial applications such as 5G cellular communications and test & measurement.

To learn more about Cubic Nuvotronics, please visit www.cubic.com/AdvancedRFSolutions.

About RFMW

RFMW, a wholly owned subsidiary of TTI Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway Inc. company, is a specialty electronics distribution company focused exclusively on serving customers that require RF and microwave components and semiconductors, as well as component engineering support. The company continues to expand its list of products from selective suppliers with RF/microwave expertise. RFMW deploys a highly experienced, technically skilled team to assist customers with component selection and fulfillment.

To learn more about RFMW, visit their Website at www.rfmw.com, or call us at 1.877.FOR.RFMW (367-7369), or via e-mail at info@rfmw.com.

