Katapult and FinServ to Present at the Northland SPAC Conference

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (“Katapult”), an e-commerce focused financial technology company, and FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FSRV) (“FinServ”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced they will present at the Northland SPAC Conference.

Katapult and FinServ management will present on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time and it will be webcast live. The live audio webcast will be available on the FinServ Investor Relations website at https://finservacquisition.com/. After the event, an archive of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on FinServ’s Investor Relations website.