DermTech Chief Scientific Officer Michael Howell Presented at Dermatology Summit 2021

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today its presentation at the 2021 Dermatology Summit virtual conference (the “Dermatology Summit”) on Jan. 8, 2021. The Dermatology Summit uniquely brings together members of the financial community and business leaders from established and emerging companies in the dermatology space to help foster investment and partnerships in the next generation of dermatology companies and products.

DermTech Chief Scientific Officer, Michael Howell, Ph.D., participated in the Dermatology Summit Precision Medicine Showcase, with a presentation titled, “Smart Sticker Enabled Precision Dermatology.” Howell provided an overview of DermTech’s melanoma test, the Pigmented Lesion Assay (“PLA”) and the company’s novel and proprietary non-invasive smart sticker platform and their use for the early detection of melanoma. Additionally, Howell presented the smart sticker as an improved approach for precision and personalized dermatology by non-invasively evaluating the heterogeneity of large populations and stratifying patients based on skin gene expression and protein profiles, identifying biomarkers of specific diseases and disease subsets, and collecting inflammatory signatures prior to and following treatments in order to predict and track responses to therapeutic intervention. Howell also highlighted the potential for DermTech’s smart sticker platform to be used to sample lesions for tests that may be developed in the future to address some of the more than 3,000 known skin diseases other than melanoma.