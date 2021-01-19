DermTech Chief Scientific Officer Michael Howell Presented at Dermatology Summit 2021
DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today its presentation at the 2021 Dermatology Summit virtual conference (the “Dermatology Summit”) on Jan. 8, 2021. The Dermatology Summit uniquely brings together members of the financial community and business leaders from established and emerging companies in the dermatology space to help foster investment and partnerships in the next generation of dermatology companies and products.
DermTech Chief Scientific Officer, Michael Howell, Ph.D., participated in the Dermatology Summit Precision Medicine Showcase, with a presentation titled, “Smart Sticker Enabled Precision Dermatology.” Howell provided an overview of DermTech’s melanoma test, the Pigmented Lesion Assay (“PLA”) and the company’s novel and proprietary non-invasive smart sticker platform and their use for the early detection of melanoma. Additionally, Howell presented the smart sticker as an improved approach for precision and personalized dermatology by non-invasively evaluating the heterogeneity of large populations and stratifying patients based on skin gene expression and protein profiles, identifying biomarkers of specific diseases and disease subsets, and collecting inflammatory signatures prior to and following treatments in order to predict and track responses to therapeutic intervention. Howell also highlighted the potential for DermTech’s smart sticker platform to be used to sample lesions for tests that may be developed in the future to address some of the more than 3,000 known skin diseases other than melanoma.
“The smart sticker exemplifies DermTech’s commitment to precision and personalized dermatology,” commented Howell. “The non-invasive nature of the smart sticker platform enables skin sampling, even in these unprecedented times when office visits are often being avoided, and allows for the integration of molecular approaches such as genomics and proteomics to drive diagnostic, predictive, prognostic and pharmacodynamic biomarker identification and implementation in precision dermatology.”
The full presentation can be viewed here.
About DermTech
DermTech is the leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to transform dermatology with our non-invasive skin genomics platform, to democratize access to high quality dermatology care, and to improve the lives of millions. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech’s investor relations site at: www.DermTech.com.
0 Kommentare