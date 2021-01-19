 

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 22:10  |  27   |   |   

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) ("Zions" or "the Bank") today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $275 million, or $1.66 per diluted common share, compared with net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $174 million, or $0.97 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $167 million, or $1.01 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020. The Bank reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for 2020 of $505 million, or $3.02 per diluted common share, compared with $782 million, or $4.16 per diluted common share for 2019.

Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation, commented, “We were quite pleased with the quarter, which was characterized by stable revenue despite the pressure of low interest rates and solid credit results, as reflected in very low net loan losses during a challenging time. Non-PPP loan volumes stabilized, with period-end loans flat with the third quarter, while deposits continued to exhibit very strong growth, with average deposits up an annualized 10.6% over the third quarter, and 20.3% over the same quarter a year ago.”

Mr. Simmons continued, “We are also pleased with the strength of our capital, as demonstrated by growth in our CET1 ratio to 10.8% from 10.2% in the year-ago period. Finally, with recently passed legislation authorizing a second round of PPP loans, we are working hard to deliver this aid to many thousands of small businesses throughout our footprint.”

For the full version of the Bank's 2020 fourth quarter earnings release, including financial schedules, please visit zionsbancorporation.com.

Supplemental Presentation and Conference Call

Zions has posted a supplemental presentation to its website, which will be used to discuss these fourth quarter results at 5:30 p.m. ET this afternoon (January 19, 2021). Media representatives, analysts, investors and the public are invited to join this discussion by calling (253) 237-1247 (domestic and international) and entering the passcode 7491914, or via on-demand webcast. A link to the webcast will be available on the Zions Bancorporation website at zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast of the conference call will also be archived and available for 30 days.

Seite 1 von 3
Zions Bancorporation NA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) ("Zions" or "the Bank") today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $275 million, or $1.66 per diluted common share, compared with net earnings applicable …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
Palantir Providing Technology to Enhance Safety and Reliability of Electric Grid in California
Applied DNA Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit Demonstrates Effectiveness with Detection of Multiple ...
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
Belden Announces Acquisition of OTN Systems N.V., Increased Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020
Maxar Technologies Appoints The University of Texas at El Paso President, Former Congresswoman and ...
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
Zions Bancorporation Announces Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Dates
05.01.21
Nevada State Bank Claims “Best in State” Honor for Fourth Straight Year
04.01.21
California Bank & Trust Promotes Eric Ellingsen to CEO