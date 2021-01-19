Zions Bancorporation, National Association Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) ("Zions" or "the Bank") today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $275 million, or $1.66 per diluted common share, compared with net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $174 million, or $0.97 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $167 million, or $1.01 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020. The Bank reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for 2020 of $505 million, or $3.02 per diluted common share, compared with $782 million, or $4.16 per diluted common share for 2019.

Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation, commented, “We were quite pleased with the quarter, which was characterized by stable revenue despite the pressure of low interest rates and solid credit results, as reflected in very low net loan losses during a challenging time. Non-PPP loan volumes stabilized, with period-end loans flat with the third quarter, while deposits continued to exhibit very strong growth, with average deposits up an annualized 10.6% over the third quarter, and 20.3% over the same quarter a year ago.”