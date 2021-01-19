 

Wells Fargo’s Open for Business Fund Boosts Access to Minority Lending

As many small businesses are still experiencing hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic, Wells Fargo is working to support its customers in another round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and continuing to provide additional small businesses support through its Open for Business Fund. To date, the Open for Business Fund has deployed more than $84 million in philanthropic capital to Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), which has helped an estimated 16,000 struggling minority-owned small businesses and helped keep in place 50,000 small business jobs. For the next round of PPP, the company is committing not to take a profit and will continue seeking out opportunities to support small businesses most in need.

Kadijatu Ahene was able to pivot her business, Dija’s Touch Designs, to an online model with help from Wells Fargo’s Open for Business Fund. (Photo: Wells Fargo)

The Open for Business Fund was created in July 2020 to provide capital and expertise for businesses hardest hit by the pandemic. Wells Fargo is donating approximately $400 million in gross processing fees from participating in the first round of PPP and has set aside about $250 million of that funding for CDFIs. This capital is expected to translate into roughly $1 billion in available financing for small business owners who collaborate with a CDFI, according to industry experts. The Open for Business Fund will continue to award grants to nonprofits serving small businesses throughout 2021.

“We are thrilled to see that the newest round of PPP funding specifically addresses assistance for diverse business owners,” said Mary Mack, head of Consumer and Small Business Lending at Wells Fargo. “Eighty-four percent of our PPP customers from the first round had fewer than 10 employees, and our average loan amount of $54,000 was the lowest among all of the participating large banks, showing our commitment to helping the smallest businesses in need. But we knew more was required for recovery, which is why we created the Open for Business Fund. Many Black, African American, Latinx, Asian American, Native American, women and veteran-owned businesses are closing at faster rates than the industry, but they can make it if we get the right resources to them.”

