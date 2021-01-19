 

Conn’s HomePlus to Join Longview Mall Demonstrating Adaptive Reuse Progress

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 22:02  |  12   |   |   

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced that Conn’s HomePlus, specialty retailer of furniture, mattresses, home appliances and consumer electronics, will join the dynamic tenant lineup at Longview Mall, in Longview, Texas. As the only hybrid shopping center in the market, with both enclosed and open air formats, and situated among Longview’s dynamic retail and entertainment corridor, Longview Mall is the retail powerhouse in East Texas.

Conn’s HomePlus is scheduled to open January 22, 2021 and will be located in the former Sears space at Longview Mall. In addition, Washington Prime Group is continuing discussions with another exciting national retailer to be located adjacent to Conn’s HomePlus.

Lou Conforti, CEO and Director of Washington Prime Group stated: “Refrigerators, washers and dryers, televisions and home theater systems, personal computers, gaming consoles, fitness equipment, mattresses and furniture are just a few of the home related goods offered by our newest member of the Washington Prime Group family at Longview Mall. Conn’s HomePlus has just about everything you need whether you’re looking for a cardiovascular workout or new kitchen appliances to keep your food fresh.”

“The new Conn’s HomePlus location within Longview Mall is part of our continuing momentum in the state of Texas,” said Norm Miller, Conn’s HomePlus Chairman and CEO. “Our loyal customers have helped us Make It Happen for the last 131 years and we look forward to serving the Longview community.”

Longview, situated 120 miles east of Dallas in Gregg and Harrison counties, is a diversified market with a strong economic base serving a densely populated regional area. Not only is Longview Mall the only hybrid regional mall for the Longview market, it enjoys a large trade area that extends far beyond the limits of its namesake city. Due to its accessibility from I-20, the market serves as a regional hub for employment and retail in the East Texas area. Longview is home to LeTourneau University, a private university with enrollment of nearly 3,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group: National footprint with local flavor. With about 100 town centers throughout the US, we’re as American as apple pie. As a matter of fact, we are also as American as deep dish pizza in Chicago, Hawaiian poke salad, vegan spring rolls in Malibu, El Paso Tex-Mex, Maryland crab cakes, kimchi in Orange County, Memphis barbeque and a Kansas City porterhouse. Our well regarded infrastructure, from Hawaii to Connecticut, and pretty much everywhere else in between, allows our tenant and sponsor partners to benefit from the operating efficacy and economies of scale at a large national real estate company, alongside local management who possess comprehensive knowledge of the specific locale within which they reside. Washington Prime Group is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Washington Prime Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Conn’s HomePlus to Join Longview Mall Demonstrating Adaptive Reuse Progress Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced that Conn’s HomePlus, specialty retailer of furniture, mattresses, home appliances and consumer electronics, will join the dynamic tenant lineup at Longview Mall, in Longview, Texas. As the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
Palantir Providing Technology to Enhance Safety and Reliability of Electric Grid in California
Applied DNA Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit Demonstrates Effectiveness with Detection of Multiple ...
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
Belden Announces Acquisition of OTN Systems N.V., Increased Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020
Maxar Technologies Appoints The University of Texas at El Paso President, Former Congresswoman and ...
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
Washington Prime Group Announces Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Standards

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
8
Washington Prime Group - wie geht es weiter ?