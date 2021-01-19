Teledyne Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Webcast Details

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific. A press release with the fourth quarter and full year financial results will be issued before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

To access the call, go to www.teledyne.com/investors/presentations approximately ten minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay will be available at this website for approximately one month starting at 9:00 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.