Invitation Homes Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to review fourth quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The conference call will be available via webcast on the Invitation Homes Investor Relations website at www.invh.com.