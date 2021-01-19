Invitation Homes Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to review fourth quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.
The conference call will be available via webcast on the Invitation Homes Investor Relations website at www.invh.com.
To participate in the live telephone conference call:
Domestic Dial-in Number: 1-888-317-6003
International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-6061
Passcode: 3180201
To access a telephone replay of the call:
Domestic Dial-in Number: 1-877-344-7529
International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-0088
Passcode: 10151712
Date Accessible Through: March 17, 2021
About Invitation Homes:
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
