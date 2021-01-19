Award-Winning BetRivers.com to Commence Online Casino & Sportsbook Betting in Michigan

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) (“RSI”), one of the most trusted and fastest-growing online casino and sports betting gaming companies in the United States, today announced that on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 12 noon Eastern, it will begin accepting wagers in Michigan at BetRivers.com, its industry leading online casino and sportsbook.

Gaming enthusiasts in Michigan will be able to play an exciting array of online casino games and wager on their favorite teams and sporting events right from their mobile devices and computers on RSI’s innovative, easy-to-use platform at BetRivers.com. Eligible players over the age of 21 can create an account today at BetRivers.com to be ready to enjoy, as early as this Friday, online slot machines and table games, including blackjack, baccarat and roulette – with live dealer offerings coming soon – and access millions of sports betting options on thousands of games a year.

“We are excited to continue the successful expansion of our online casino and sportsbook and bring greater ease and convenience to Michiganders with the debut of BetRivers.com,” said Richard Schwartz, president of RSI. “Since launching our award winning online gaming platform in 2016, RSI has become a leading U.S. online casino and sports betting operator due to our unwavering commitment to earning and retaining player trust, and constantly innovating and creating player-friendly features that are unique to the industry.”

RSI received the prestigious Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year awards in 2020 from the eGaming Review, and was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year.

“We are confident our customers in Michigan will appreciate RSI’s acute focus on offering an honest and transparent gaming service, unique to the industry player bonusing and loyalty programs, and BetRiver.com’s comprehensive selection of casino games and sports betting options,” Schwartz added.

Michigan residents can continue to place sports bets in-person at Little River Casino Resort (“LRCR”) in Manistee, Michigan, where RSI provides its land-based retail sportsbook wagering services. RSI has a proven track-record of delivering tailored retail wagering services to in-casino sportsbooks and is the market leader in the three most populous states that have legalized sports betting: Illinois, Pennsylvania and New York.