AMCON Distributing Company Reports Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

“We are pleased with our results for the first fiscal quarter. AMCON faced a challenging operating environment. Our management team was able to deliver to our customers a safe and seamless level of customer service,” said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Atayan further noted, “AMCON remains focused on our long term strategic initiatives. We continue to seek out acquisition opportunities for distributors who want to align with our growing platform and customer centric management philosophy.”

AMCON Distributing Company (“AMCON”) (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska based consumer products company, is pleased to announce fully diluted earnings per share of $5.57 on net income available to common shareholders of $3.1 million for its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The wholesale distribution segment reported revenues of $393.6 million and operating income of $5.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The retail health food segment reported revenues of $11.1 million and an operating loss of $0.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

“We work interactively with our customers to develop customized foodservice and technology platforms. This collaborative approach enables our customers to enhance their profitability, which is especially important in light of rapidly changing market conditions. Our customer base continues to grow geographically and AMCON is deploying the capital and human resources necessary to support this growth,” said Andrew C. Plummer, AMCON’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

Charles J. Schmaderer, AMCON’s Chief Financial Officer said, “We are pleased with the progress of our strategic investment in Team Sledd, LLC. We ended the quarter with $65.6 million of shareholders’ equity and continue to work closely with our banking group to optimize our capital structure. During the quarter, we refinanced and extended the maturity of certain term loans allowing us to capitalize on the current interest rate environment.”

AMCON’s Healthy Edge Retail Group plays an important role in the health and wellness of the communities it serves. Throughout the pandemic, our management team has worked diligently to offer a continuous and safe shopping experience for customers. Our long term relationship with the organic/natural products vendor community has enabled our stores to meet the demands of our customers for total wellness solutions. Our strategy is to offer a broad selection of the highest quality organic and natural merchandise available supported by a high degree of customer service not found at other big box retailers within our industry.

AMCON is a leading wholesale distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and chilled foods, and health and beauty care products with locations in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Tennessee. AMCON also operates twenty-one (21) health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida. The retail stores operate under the names Akin’s Natural Foods www.akins.com in its Midwest market, and Chamberlin's Natural Foods www.chamberlins.com and Earth Origins Market www.earthoriginsmarket.com in its Florida market.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. A number of factors could affect the future results of the Company and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements including, without limitation, availability of sufficient cash resources to conduct its business and meet its capital expenditures needs and the other factors described under Item 1.A. of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of future performance. Accordingly, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to all such forward-looking statements.

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 December September 2020 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 515,098 $ 661,195 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $0.8 million at December 2020 and $0.9 million at September 2020 29,712,850 34,278,429 Inventories, net 67,832,187 98,971,773 Prepaid and other current assets 7,884,267 2,091,645 Total current assets 105,944,402 136,003,042 Property and equipment, net 17,171,501 17,497,274 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 18,660,239 18,936,126 Note receivable 3,500,000 3,500,000 Goodwill 4,436,950 4,436,950 Other intangible assets, net 500,000 500,000 Equity method investment 7,189,433 6,744,095 Other assets 343,593 383,786 Total assets $ 157,746,118 $ 188,001,273 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,054,417 $ 22,108,299 Accrued expenses 11,137,468 8,306,160 Accrued wages, salaries and bonuses 2,468,758 4,761,020 Income taxes payable 465,553 567,408 Current operating lease liabilities 5,756,176 5,607,098 Current maturities of long-term debt 512,344 516,850 Total current liabilities 37,394,716 41,866,835 Credit facility 33,051,949 61,971,682 Deferred income tax liability, net 1,939,311 1,806,575 Long-term operating lease liabilities 13,575,388 14,028,606 Long-term debt, less current maturities 5,477,181 2,608,794 Other long-term liabilities 757,387 927,241 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized — — Common stock, $.01 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 551,369 shares outstanding at December 2020 and 537,715 shares outstanding at September 2020 8,834 8,697 Additional paid-in capital 25,007,239 24,282,058 Retained earnings 71,401,400 71,362,334 Treasury stock at cost (30,867,287) (30,861,549) Total shareholders’ equity 65,550,186 64,791,540 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 157,746,118 $ 188,001,273

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations

for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 For the three months ended December 2020 2019 Sales (including excise taxes of $100.5 million and $94.0 million, respectively) $ 404,744,774 $ 360,101,103 Cost of sales 381,282,795 339,256,392 Gross profit 23,461,979 20,844,711 Selling, general and administrative expenses 18,599,816 18,952,735 Depreciation and amortization 774,285 725,461 19,374,101 19,678,196 Operating income 4,087,878 1,166,515 Other expense (income): Interest expense 376,430 472,423 Other (income), net (41,823) (6,778) 334,607 465,645 Income from operations before income taxes 3,753,271 700,870 Income tax expense 1,011,000 249,000 Equity method investment earnings, net of tax 335,339 — Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,077,610 $ 451,870 Basic earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 5.61 $ 0.80 Diluted earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 5.57 $ 0.80 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 548,125 562,578 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 552,059 567,794 Dividends declared and paid per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.18

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Shareholders’ Equity

for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 Additional Common Stock Treasury Stock Paid-in Retained Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Total THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2019 Balance, October 1, 2019 856,039 $ 8,561 (303,425) $ (28,831,855) $ 23,165,639 $ 66,414,397 $ 60,756,742 Dividends on common stock, $0.46 per share — — — — — (273,630) (273,630) Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards 13,328 131 — — 1,027,315 — 1,027,446 Repurchase of common stock — — (109) (8,156) — — (8,156) Net income — — — — — 451,870 451,870 Balance, December 31, 2019 869,367 $ 8,692 (303,534) $ (28,840,011) $ 24,192,954 $ 66,592,637 $ 61,954,272 THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2020 Balance, October 1, 2020 869,867 $ 8,697 (332,152) $ (30,861,549) $ 24,282,058 $ 71,362,334 $ 64,791,540 Dividends on common stock, $5.18 per share — — — — — (3,038,544) (3,038,544) Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards 13,722 137 — — 725,181 — 725,318 Repurchase of common stock — — (68) (5,738) — — (5,738) Net income — — — — — 3,077,610 3,077,610 Balance, December 31, 2020 883,589 $ 8,834 (332,220) $ (30,867,287) $ 25,007,239 $ 71,401,400 $ 65,550,186

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows

for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 December December 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 3,077,610 $ 451,870 Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 774,285 725,461 Equity method investment earnings, net of tax (335,339) — Loss (gain) on sales of property and equipment (2,000) — Equity-based compensation 346,891 129,931 Deferred income taxes 132,736 154,792 Provision (recovery) for losses on doubtful accounts (24,000) 371,000 Inventory allowance 172,137 51,587 Other — (42,011) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,589,579 (7,171,661) Inventories 30,967,449 39,333,140 Prepaid and other current assets (5,792,622) (1,578,437) Other assets 40,193 42,052 Accounts payable (5,069,889) (1,623,841) Accrued expenses and accrued wages, salaries and bonuses (1,793,704) (2,509,401) Other long-term liabilities (169,854) — Income taxes payable and receivable (211,854) 95,772 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 26,701,618 28,430,254 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (432,505) (1,228,462) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 2,000 — Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (430,505) (1,228,462) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit facility 385,943,710 330,596,076 Repayments under revolving credit facility (414,863,443) (357,448,761) Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt 3,000,000 — Principal payments on long-term debt (136,119) (131,580) Repurchase of common stock (5,738) (8,156) Dividends on common stock (105,599) (107,084) Settlement and withholdings of equity-based awards (250,021) — Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities (26,417,210) (27,099,505) Net change in cash (146,097) 102,287 Cash, beginning of period 661,195 337,704 Cash, end of period $ 515,098 $ 439,991 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 426,655 $ 519,459 Cash paid (refunded) during the period for income taxes 1,090,119 (1,563) Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information: Equipment acquisitions classified in accounts payable $ 16,007 $ 234,816 Dividends declared, not paid 2,932,945 166,546 Issuance of common stock in connection with the vesting and exercise of equity-based awards 949,812 990,653

