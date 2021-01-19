Sandstorm Gold Royalties Provides Asset Update

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm Gold Royalties”, “Sandstorm” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAND, TSX: SSL) is pleased to provide an asset update of recent developments from the Company’s royalty portfolio.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Lundin Gold Inc. (“Lundin Gold”) announced a 20% expansion of the mine and mill throughput at Fruta del Norte. Lundin Gold plans to commence construction in the first quarter of 2021. The expansion is expected to be completed with minimal disruption to operations and funded by cash flow from operations.

Gold production guidance for Fruta del Norte in 2021 is estimated between 380,000 to 420,000 ounces. Mill production is estimated at an average of 3,500 tpd until the fourth quarter when production is planned to ramp up to 4,200 tpd following completion of the planned mill expansion. In 2021, Lundin Gold has planned an $11 million, 9,000 metre drilling program on two high priority exploration targets.

Due to changes in planned mining method, Lundin Gold has updated its estimates of Probable Mineral Reserves to 5.41 million ounces of gold (20.8 million tonnes at a grade of 8.1 grams per tonne (“g/t”) effective July 31, 2020, based on a cut-off grade of 3.8 g/t for transverse stopes and 4.4 g/t for drift and fill stopes). This represents an increase of 427,000 ounces compared to the 2019 year-end reconciliation of Probable Mineral Reserves presented in Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form, dated March 24, 2020.

The new life of mine plan, which is based on the updated Probable Mineral Reserves and throughput expansion, provides for a total of 4.8 million ounces of gold production over a 14 year mine. The annual average gold production for the first five years (2021-2025) is estimated at 390,000 ounces of gold.

For more information, visit the Lundin Gold website at www.lundingold.com and see the press release dated December 8, 2020. Sandstorm has a 0.9% NSR royalty on the precious metals produced from the Fruta del Norte project.

EQUINOX GOLD ANNOUNCES DRILL RESULTS FROM 2020 DRILLING PROGRAM AT AURIZONA

Equinox Gold Corp. (“Equinox Gold”) released drill results from the Piaba underground target and the Genipapo target at the Aurizona gold mine in Brazil.

Piaba Underground

In 2020, a total of 23,916 metres were drilled at the Piaba underground deposit. Drilling tested depths up to one kilometre below surface and results to date have shown that the deposit remains open at depth. Highlighted drill results include: