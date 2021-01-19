Waters Corporation Q4 2020 Financial Results Webcast Invitation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) will webcast its Q4 2020 financial results conference call live on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. eastern time. To listen to the conference call, connect to Waters’ website, www.waters.com choose “Investors” and click on the Live Webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available until Feb 9, 2021 at midnight eastern time.

About Waters Corporation