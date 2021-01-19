Celcuity to Present at the B. Riley Oncology Investor Conference

Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a clinical stage biotechnology company utilizing its 3rd generation companion diagnostics to identify new targeted therapeutic options for cancer patients, announced today that Brian Sullivan, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Celcuity, will present at the B. Riley Oncology Investor Conference to be held January 20-21, 2021.

Mr. Sullivan will present an overview of Celcuity on January 21, 2021 at 1:00 pm ET and participate in online one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. The presentation will be open to registered conference attendees, institutional investors and investor relations professionals, who may register to view the live webcast at https://b-riley-oncology-investor-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/s .... After completion of the event, a replay of the presentation will be publicly available on the Celcuity website at https://celcuity.com/home/investors/events-webcasts.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical stage biotechnology company translating discoveries of new cancer sub-types into pioneering companion diagnostics and expanded therapeutic options for cancer patients. Celcuity’s 3rd generation diagnostic platform, CELsignia, analyzes living tumor cells to untangle the complexity of the cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer. This allows Celcuity to discover new cancer sub-types molecular diagnostics cannot detect. Celcuity is driven to improve outcomes for patients and to transform how pharmaceutical companies define the patient populations for their targeted therapies. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com.

