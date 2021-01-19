nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR) announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 after the financial markets close on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. nLIGHT’s fourth quarter ended on December 31, 2020.

A conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the fourth quarter results will be held on Wednesday, February 17 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). An audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the company's web site at http://investors.nlight.net. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call.