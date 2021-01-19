 

Tahltan Nation and Coeur Silvertip Sign Impact-Benefit Agreement Regarding the Silvertip Mine

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 22:30  |  23   |   |   

The Tahltan Nation and Coeur Silvertip Holdings Ltd. (“Coeur Silvertip” or the “Company”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur”) (NYSE: CDE), today announced the signing of a comprehensive Impact-Benefit Agreement (the “IBA”) in connection with the Company’s Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in northern British Columbia. The IBA provides a framework for a mutually beneficial, long-term relationship between the Tahltan Nation and Coeur Silvertip, and supports Coeur’s commitment to socially and environmentally responsible mining.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119006014/en/

“The Tahltan Central Government is very pleased to establish an IBA with Coeur Silvertip for the Silvertip mine located in the northern portion of Tahltan Territory. Our nation will work collaboratively and in partnership with the Company to fully implement this agreement immediately. We have a shared vision of empowering Tahltan workers, entrepreneurs and companies while working together to mitigate the mine's impacts to our Tahltan Territory, culture and values.” President Chad Norman Day, Tahltan Central Government

“I am happy that we have signed an IBA with Coeur Silvertip that ensures our Tahltan environmental concerns and economic interests are respected.” Chief Marie Quock, Iskut Band Council

“The signing of this IBA is another step towards building a strong relationship with Coeur Silvertip, a relationship that will benefit our people and our communities.” Chief Carmen McPhee, Tahltan Band Council

“We are honored to have the Tahltan Nation’s support for Silvertip and take our commitments to uphold Tahltan values, including respect for the land, very seriously. The IBA lays the foundation for a strong partnership and shared benefits between Coeur Silvertip and the Tahltan Nation by aligning our interests across several key measures of success at Silvertip, including environmental protection, employment and economic opportunities for surrounding First Nations communities and financial returns, among others. This agreement is also an important step towards a potential restart and expansion of operating activities at Silvertip.” Terry F.D. Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, Coeur Mining

Seite 1 von 3
Coeur Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Coeur Mining (Nyse: CDE) WKN: A0RNL2
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tahltan Nation and Coeur Silvertip Sign Impact-Benefit Agreement Regarding the Silvertip Mine The Tahltan Nation and Coeur Silvertip Holdings Ltd. (“Coeur Silvertip” or the “Company”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur”) (NYSE: CDE), today announced the signing of a comprehensive Impact-Benefit Agreement (the “IBA”) in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
Palantir Providing Technology to Enhance Safety and Reliability of Electric Grid in California
Applied DNA Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit Demonstrates Effectiveness with Detection of Multiple ...
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
Belden Announces Acquisition of OTN Systems N.V., Increased Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020
Maxar Technologies Appoints The University of Texas at El Paso President, Former Congresswoman and ...
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Coeur Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Call

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
6.002
Coeur Mining (Nyse: CDE) WKN: A0RNL2