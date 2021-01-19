 

CI Financial Announces Early Redemption of Debentures Due July 2023

19.01.2021   

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX:CIX; NYSE:CIXX) today announced its intention to redeem all of the outstanding $325 million principal amount of 3.520% debentures due July 20, 2023 (“2023 Debentures”). The 2023 Debentures were issued on July 20, 2018.

CI intends to redeem the 2023 Debentures on or about February 19, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) in accordance with their terms. The redemption price will be the greater of (i) the 2023 Canada Yield Price as defined in the supplemental trust indenture under which the 2023 Debentures were issued, and (ii) par, together with accrued and unpaid interest up to but excluding the Redemption Date. Notice of redemption of the 2023 Debentures will be given to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. (“CDS”) and Computershare Trust Company of Canada later today.

Beneficial holders of 2023 Debentures (held through an account with a bank, brokerage firm, financial institution or other intermediary) that maintain their interests through CDS should contact their CDS customer service representative with any questions about the redemption. Alternatively, beneficial holders with any questions about the redemption should contact their respective bank, brokerage firm, financial institution or other intermediary which holds interests in the 2023 Debentures on their behalf.

About CI Financial
 CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI managed and advised on approximately C$231 billion (US$182 billion) in client assets as at December 31, 2020. CI’s primary asset management businesses are CI Global Asset Management (CI Investments Inc.) and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in Canadian wealth management through Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Direct Investing (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.), and CI Investment Services Inc.

CI’s U.S. wealth management businesses consist of Balasa Dinverno Foltz LLC, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC, The Cabana Group, LLC, Congress Wealth Management, LLC, Doyle Wealth Management, LLC, One Capital Management, LLC, The Roosevelt Investment Group, LLC, RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC, Stavis & Cohen Private Wealth, LLC and Surevest LLC.

CI is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under CIX and on the New York Stock Exchange under CIXX. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.

All figures in Canadian dollars.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations with respect to CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) and its products and services, including its business operations, strategy and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “believe”, “expect”, “foresee”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “goal”, “plan” and “project” and similar references to future periods, or conditional verbs such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “could” or “would”. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about the intention to early redeem the 2023 Debentures, including timing and price. These statements and other forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management beliefs regarding future events, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain and beyond management’s control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. The material factors and assumptions applied in reaching the conclusions contained in these forward-looking statements include that the investment fund industry will remain stable and that interest rates will remain relatively stable. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market conditions, including interest and foreign exchange rates, global financial markets, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, industry competition, technological developments and other factors described or discussed in CI’s disclosure materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as specifically required by applicable law, CI undertakes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement after the date on which it is made, whether to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

