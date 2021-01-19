 

NETGEAR Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 22:05  |  22   |   |   

NETGEAR, Inc., (NASDAQ: NTGR), a global networking company that delivers innovative networking and Internet-connected products to consumers and businesses, today announced that it will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 results and first quarter 2021 business outlook.

The news release announcing the fourth quarter and full year 2020 results will be disseminated on February 3, 2021 after the market closes.

The toll-free dial-in number for the live audio call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 is (844) 709-2008. The international dial-in number for the live audio call is (647) 253-8663. The conference ID for the call is 7797905. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on NETGEAR’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.netgear.com.

A replay of the call will be available via the web at http://investor.netgear.com.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Facebook for NETGEAR Business, Instagram and our blog at NETGEAR.com.

2021 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR and the NETGEAR logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

Source: NETGEAR-F

Netgear Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NETGEAR Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call NETGEAR, Inc., (NASDAQ: NTGR), a global networking company that delivers innovative networking and Internet-connected products to consumers and businesses, today announced that it will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
Palantir Providing Technology to Enhance Safety and Reliability of Electric Grid in California
Applied DNA Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit Demonstrates Effectiveness with Detection of Multiple ...
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
Belden Announces Acquisition of OTN Systems N.V., Increased Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020
Maxar Technologies Appoints The University of Texas at El Paso President, Former Congresswoman and ...
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
NETGEAR Introduces New Mobile 4G and 5G Wireless Solutions for Reliable Internet Connectivity From Anywhere
11.01.21
NETGEAR Debuts WiFi 6E With New Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi Router
11.01.21
NETGEAR Enhances Insight Cloud Management Platform With Intuitive Network Topology Maps
11.01.21
NETGEAR Introduces New Multi-gig Switches Ideally Suited For WiFi 6 Deployments and More
11.01.21
NETGEAR Advances WiFi 6 Leadership With New Access Points, Ideal for Work-From-Home Applications and Small Businesses