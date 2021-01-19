NETGEAR Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call

NETGEAR, Inc., (NASDAQ: NTGR), a global networking company that delivers innovative networking and Internet-connected products to consumers and businesses , today announced that it will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 results and first quarter 2021 business outlook.

The toll-free dial-in number for the live audio call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 is (844) 709-2008. The international dial-in number for the live audio call is (647) 253-8663. The conference ID for the call is 7797905. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on NETGEAR’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.netgear.com.

A replay of the call will be available via the web at http://investor.netgear.com.

