Interactive Brokers Group Announces 4Q2020 Results

Net revenues were $599 million and income before income taxes was $392 million for this quarter, compared to net revenues of $500 million and income before income taxes of $312 million for the same period in 2019. Adjusted net revenues were $582 million and adjusted income before income taxes was $375 million for this quarter, compared to adjusted net revenues of $503 million and adjusted income before income taxes of $315 million for the same period in 2019.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, reported diluted earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $0.57 for the same period in 2019, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.69 for this quarter compared to $0.58 for the year-ago quarter.

Financial Highlights

Commission revenue showed strong growth, increasing $120 million, or 71%, from the year-ago quarter on higher customer trading volumes within an active trading environment worldwide.

Net interest income decreased $62 million, or 22%, from the year-ago quarter as the average Federal Funds effective rate decreased to 0.09% from 1.65% in the year-ago quarter.

Other income increased $25 million from the year-ago quarter. This increase was mainly comprised of $39 million related to our strategic investment in Up Fintech Holding Limited (“Tiger Brokers”), which swung to a $32 million mark-to-market gain this quarter from a $7 million mark-to-market loss in the same period in 2019; partially offset by $25 million related to our currency diversification strategy, which lost $13 million this quarter compared to a gain of $12 million in the same period in 2019.

65% pretax profit margin for this quarter, up from 62% in the year-ago quarter. 64% adjusted pretax profit margin for this quarter, up from 63% in the year-ago quarter.

Total equity of $9.0 billion.

The Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share. This dividend is payable on March 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2021.

Business Highlights

Customer accounts increased 56% from the year-ago quarter to 1.07 million.

Customer equity grew 66% from the year-ago quarter to $288.6 billion.

Total DARTs 2 increased 165% from the year-ago quarter to 2.11 million.

increased 165% from the year-ago quarter to 2.11 million. Cleared DARTs increased 160% from the year-ago quarter to 1.87 million.

Customer credits increased 34% from the year-ago quarter to $77.7 billion.

Customer margin loans increased 26% from the year-ago quarter to $39.0 billion.

COVID-19 Pandemic

In March 2020, the World Health Organization recognized the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by a novel strain of the coronavirus as a pandemic. The pandemic affects all countries in which we operate. The response of governments and societies to the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes temporary closures of certain businesses; social distancing; travel restrictions, “shelter in place” and other governmental regulations; and reduced consumer spending due to job losses, has significantly impacted market volatility and general economic conditions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has precipitated unprecedented market conditions with equally unprecedented social and community challenges. Amid these challenges:

The Company is committed to ensuring the highest levels of service to its customers so they can effectively manage their assets, portfolios and risks. The Company’s technical infrastructure has withstood the challenges presented by the extraordinary volatility and increased market volume.

The Company can run its business from alternate office locations and/or remotely if a Company office must temporarily close due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As announced on April 9, 2020, during the second quarter of 2020 the Company donated $5 million to assist efforts to provide food and support for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States as well as to advance medical solutions.

The initial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s financial results, which may have continued through the fourth quarter of 2020, can be summarized as follows: (1) higher commission revenue due to increased trading activity and a higher rate of customer accounts opened throughout 2020; and (2) lower net interest income resulting from lower benchmark interest rates.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s future financial results could be significant but currently cannot be quantified, as it depends on numerous evolving factors that currently cannot be accurately predicted, including, but not limited to the duration and spread of the pandemic; its impact on our customers, employees and vendors; governmental actions in response to the pandemic; and the overall impact of the pandemic in the economy and society; among other factors. Any of these events could have a materially adverse effect on the Company’s financial results.

Effects of Foreign Currency Diversification

In connection with our currency diversification strategy, we base our net worth in GLOBALs, a basket of 10 major currencies in which we hold our equity. In this quarter, our currency diversification strategy increased our comprehensive earnings by $82 million, as the U.S. dollar value of the GLOBAL increased by approximately 1.01%. The effects of the currency diversification strategy are reported as components of (1) Other Income (loss of $13 million) and (2) Other Comprehensive Income (gain of $95 million).

1 See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures starting on page 10.

2 Daily average revenue trades (DARTs) are based on customer orders.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING DATA TRADE VOLUMES: (in 000's, except %) Cleared Non-Cleared Avg. Trades Customer % Customer % Principal % Total % per U.S. Period Trades Change Trades Change Trades Change Trades Change Trading Day 2018 328,099 21,880 18,663 368,642 1,478 2019 302,289 (8%) 26,346 20% 17,136 (8%) 345,771 (6%) 1,380 2020 620,405 105% 56,834 116% 27,039 58% 704,278 104% 2,795 4Q2019 73,291 6,284 4,204 83,779 1,330 4Q2020 178,614 144% 17,008 171% 7,455 77% 203,077 142% 3,223 3Q2020 160,015 14,701 7,453 182,169 2,846 4Q2020 178,614 12% 17,008 16% 7,455 0% 203,077 11% 3,223

CONTRACT AND SHARE VOLUMES: (in 000's, except %) TOTAL Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2018 408,406 151,762 210,257,186 2019 390,739 (4%) 128,770 (15%) 176,752,967 (16%) 2020 624,035 60% 167,078 30% 338,513,068 92% 4Q2019 100,520 29,078 39,391,536 4Q2020 170,191 69% 35,295 21% 121,062,599 207% 3Q2020 163,972 39,186 87,514,614 4Q2020 170,191 4% 35,295 (10%) 121,062,599 38% ALL CUSTOMERS Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2018 358,852 148,485 198,909,375 2019 349,287 (3%) 126,363 (15%) 167,826,490 (16%) 2020 584,195 67% 164,555 30% 331,263,604 97% 4Q2019 91,562 28,630 37,988,125 4Q2020 160,953 76% 34,851 22% 119,654,910 215% 3Q2020 153,612 38,685 85,893,357 4Q2020 160,953 5% 34,851 (10%) 119,654,910 39% CLEARED CUSTOMERS Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2018 313,795 146,806 194,012,882 2019 302,068 (4%) 125,225 (15%) 163,030,500 (16%) 2020 518,965 72% 163,101 30% 320,376,365 97% 4Q2019 81,468 28,307 36,969,492 4Q2020 144,378 77% 34,459 22% 116,538,527 215% 3Q2020 137,660 38,405 83,246,086 4Q2020 144,378 5% 34,459 (10%) 116,538,527 40% 1 Includes options on futures

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING DATA, CONTINUED PRINCIPAL TRANSACTIONS Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2018 49,554 3,277 11,347,811 2019 41,452 (16%) 2,407 (27%) 8,926,477 (21%) 2020 39,840 (4%) 2,523 5% 7,249,464 (19%) 4Q2019 8,958 448 1,403,411 4Q2020 9,238 3% 444 (1%) 1,407,689 0% 3Q2020 10,360 501 1,621,257 4Q2020 9,238 (11%) 444 (11%) 1,407,689 (13%) 1 Includes options on futures

CUSTOMER STATISTICS (in 000's, except % and where noted) Year over Year 4Q2020 4Q2019 % Change Total Accounts (in thousands) 1,073 690 56% Customer Equity (in billions)1 $ 288.6 $ 174.1 66% Cleared DARTs (in thousands) 1,871 719 160% Total Customer DARTs (in thousands) 2,109 797 165% Cleared Customers Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order2 $ 2.46 $ 3.63 (32%) Cleared Avg. DART per Account (Annualized) 459 266 73% Net Revenue per Avg. Account (Annualized) $ 2,151 $ 2,801 (23%) Consecutive Quarters 4Q2020 3Q2020 % Change Total Accounts (in thousands) 1,073 981 9% Customer Equity (in billions)1 $ 288.6 $ 232.7 24% Cleared DARTs (in thousands) 1,871 1,629 15% Total Customer DARTs (in thousands) 2,109 1,832 15% Cleared Customers Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order2 $ 2.46 $ 2.69 (9%) Cleared Avg. DART per Account (Annualized) 459 442 4% Net Revenue per Avg. Account (Annualized) $ 2,151 $ 2,154 (0%) 1 Excludes non-Customers. 2 Commissionable Order - a customer order that generates commissions.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) Three Months Twelve Months Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in millions) Average interest-earning assets Segregated cash and securities $ 43,128 $ 29,437 $ 41,898 $ 27,812 Customer margin loans 32,775 27,529 28,960 26,483 Securities borrowed 3,808 4,026 4,235 3,930 Other interest-earning assets 5,799 5,887 5,593 5,407 FDIC sweeps1 2,919 2,298 2,882 2,075 $ 88,429 $ 69,177 $ 83,568 $ 65,707 Average interest-bearing liabilities Customer credit balances $ 71,190 $ 55,185 $ 67,540 $ 52,625 Securities loaned 6,499 4,292 5,702 4,088 Other interest-bearing liabilities 17 495 215 211 $ 77,706 $ 59,972 $ 73,457 $ 56,924 Net interest income Segregated cash and securities, net $ 7 $ 126 $ 166 $ 560 Customer margin loans2 93 157 380 694 Securities borrowed and loaned, net 115 80 343 257 Customer credit balances, net2 9 (94 ) (46 ) (515 ) Other net interest income1/3 8 27 55 121 Net interest income3 $ 232 $ 296 $ 898 $ 1,117 Net interest margin ("NIM") 1.04 % 1.70 % 1.07 % 1.70 % Annualized yields Segregated cash and securities 0.06 % 1.70 % 0.40 % 2.01 % Customer margin loans 1.13 % 2.26 % 1.31 % 2.62 % Customer credit balances -0.05 % 0.68 % 0.07 % 0.98 %

____________________ 1 Represents the average amount of customer cash swept into FDIC-insured banks as part of our Insured Bank Deposit Sweep Program. This item is not recorded in the Company's consolidated statements of financial condition. Income derived from program deposits is reported in other net interest income in the table above. 2 Interest income and interest expense on customer margin loans and customer credit balances, respectively, are calculated on daily cash balances within each customer’s account on a net basis, which may result in an offset of balances across multiple account segments (e.g., between securities and commodities segments). 3 Includes income from financial instruments that has the same characteristics as interest, but is reported in other fees and services and other income in the Company’s consolidated statements of comprehensive income. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, $7 million, $5 million, $21 million, and $15 million were reported in other fees and services, respectively. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, $0 million, $4 million, $5 million, and $19 million were reported in other income, respectively.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Twelve Months Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in millions, except share and per share data) Revenues: Commissions $ 288 $ 168 $ 1,112 $ 706 Other fees and services1/2 52 36 175 141 Other income 1/3 34 9 59 7 Total non-interest income 374 213 1,346 854 Interest income 280 418 1,133 1,726 Interest expense (55 ) (131 ) (261 ) (643 ) Total net interest income 225 287 872 1,083 Total net revenues 599 500 2,218 1,937 Non-interest expenses: Execution, clearing and distribution fees 66 59 293 251 Employee compensation and benefits 86 75 325 288 Occupancy, depreciation and amortization 18 17 69 60 Communications 7 6 26 25 General and administrative 30 32 236 112 Customer bad debt - (1 ) 13 44 Total non-interest expenses 207 188 962 780 Income before income taxes 392 312 1,256 1,157 Income tax expense 12 18 77 68 Net income 380 294 1,179 1,089 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 309 250 984 928 Net income available for common stockholders $ 71 $ 44 $ 195 $ 161 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.58 $ 2.44 $ 2.11 Diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.57 $ 2.42 $ 2.10 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 87,076,038 76,749,142 79,939,289 76,121,570 Diluted 87,772,443 77,357,093 80,638,908 76,825,863

____________________ 1 In the first quarter of 2020, we changed the presentation of our consolidated statements of income to better align with our business strategy. Previously reported amounts have been adjusted to conform with the new presentation. 2 Includes market data fees, account activity fees, risk exposure fees, order flow income from options exchange mandated programs, and revenues from other fees and services. 3 Includes gains (losses) from principal transactions; the impact of our currency diversification strategy; gains (losses) from our equity method investments, other revenue not directly attributable to our core business offerings.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Twelve Months Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in millions, except share and per share data) Comprehensive income: Net income available for common stockholders $ 71 $ 44 $ 195 $ 161 Other comprehensive income: Cumulative translation adjustment, before income taxes 21 7 26 4 Income taxes related to items of other comprehensive income - - - - Other comprehensive income, net of tax 21 7 26 4 Comprehensive income available for common stockholders $ 92 $ 51 $ 221 $ 165 Comprehensive earnings per share: Basic $ 1.05 $ 0.67 $ 2.77 $ 2.18 Diluted $ 1.05 $ 0.66 $ 2.74 $ 2.16 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 87,076,038 76,749,142 79,939,289 76,121,570 Diluted 87,772,443 77,357,093 80,638,908 76,825,863 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 309 $ 250 $ 984 $ 928 Other comprehensive income - cumulative translation adjustment 74 31 98 20 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 383 $ 281 $ 1,082 $ 948

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (UNAUDITED) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (in millions) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,292 $ 2,882 Cash - segregated for regulatory purposes 15,903 9,400 Securities - segregated for regulatory purposes 27,821 17,824 Securities borrowed 4,956 3,916 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 792 3,111 Financial instruments owned, at fair value 630 1,916 Receivables from customers, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 39,333 31,304 Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 1,254 685 Other assets 698 638 Total assets $ 95,679 $ 71,676 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 118 $ 16 Securities loaned 9,838 4,410 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - 1,909 Financial instruments sold but not yet purchased, at fair value 153 457 Other payables: Customers 75,882 56,248 Brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 182 220 Other payables 503 476 76,567 56,944 Total liabilities 86,676 63,736 Equity Stockholders' equity 1,951 1,452 Noncontrolling interests 7,052 6,488 Total equity 9,003 7,940 Total liabilities and equity $ 95,679 $ 71,676 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Ownership of IBG LLC Membership Interests Interests % Interests % IBG, Inc. 90,780,444 21.8% 76,759,595 18.5% Noncontrolling interests (IBG Holdings LLC) 325,960,034 78.2% 338,670,642 81.5% Total IBG LLC membership interests 416,740,478 100.0% 415,430,237 100.0%

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Three Months Twelve Months Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in millions) Adjusted net revenues1 Net revenues - GAAP $ 599 $ 500 $ 2,218 $ 1,937 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net 13 (12 ) 19 60 Mark-to-market on investments2 (33 ) 15 (36 ) (13 ) Remeasurement of TRA liability3 3 - 3 - Total non-GAAP adjustments (17 ) 3 (14 ) 47 Adjusted net revenues $ 582 $ 503 $ 2,204 $ 1,984 Adjusted income before income taxes1 Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 392 $ 312 $ 1,256 $ 1,157 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net 13 (12 ) 19 60 Mark-to-market on investments2 (33 ) 15 (36 ) (13 ) Remeasurement of TRA liability3 3 - 3 - Customer compensation expense4 - - 103 - Bad debt expense5 - - 1 42 Total non-GAAP adjustments (17 ) 3 90 89 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 375 $ 315 $ 1,346 $ 1,246 Adjusted pre-tax profit margin 64 % 63 % 61 % 63 %

Three Months Twelve Months Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in millions) Adjusted net income available for common stockholders1 Net income available for common stockholders - GAAP $ 71 $ 44 $ 195 $ 161 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net 3 (2 ) 4 11 Mark-to-market on investments2 (7 ) 3 (7 ) (2 ) Remeasurement of TRA liability3 3 - 3 - Customer compensation expense4 - - 20 - Bad debt expense5 - - 0 8 Income tax effect of above adjustments6 1 - (3 ) (3 ) Remeasurement of deferred income taxes7 (11 ) - (11 ) - Total non-GAAP adjustments (11 ) 1 6 13 Adjusted net income available for common stockholders $ 60 $ 45 $ 201 $ 174 Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.

Three Months Twelve Months Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in dollars) Adjusted diluted EPS1 Diluted EPS - GAAP $ 0.81 $ 0.57 $ 2.42 $ 2.10 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net 0.03 (0.03 ) 0.05 0.14 Mark-to-market on investments2 (0.08 ) 0.03 (0.08 ) (0.03 ) Remeasurement of TRA liability3 0.04 0.00 0.04 0.00 Customer compensation expense4 0.00 0.00 0.24 0.00 Bad debt expense5 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.10 Income tax effect of above adjustments6 0.01 0.00 (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Remeasurement of deferred income taxes7 (0.12 ) 0.00 (0.14 ) 0.00 Total non-GAAP adjustments (0.12 ) 0.01 0.08 0.17 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.69 $ 0.58 $ 2.49 $ 2.27 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 87,772,443 77,357,093 80,638,908 76,825,863 Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.

Note: The term “GAAP” in the following explanation refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

1 Adjusted net revenues, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income available for common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G.

We define adjusted net revenues as net revenues adjusted to remove the effect of our GLOBAL currency diversification strategy, our net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments 2 , and the remeasurement of our Tax Receivable Agreement (“TRA”) liability 3 .

, and the remeasurement of our Tax Receivable Agreement (“TRA”) liability . We define adjusted income before income taxes as income before income taxes adjusted to remove the effect of our GLOBAL currency diversification strategy, our net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments, the remeasurement of our TRA liability, customer compensation expenses 4 , and unusual bad debt expense 5 .

, and unusual bad debt expense . We define adjusted net income available to common stockholders as net income available for common stockholders adjusted to remove the after-tax effects attributable to IBG, Inc. of our GLOBAL currency diversification strategy, the mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments, the remeasurement of our TRA liability, customer compensation expenses, unusual bad debt expense, and the remeasurement of certain deferred tax assets7.

Management believes these non-GAAP items are important measures of our financial performance because they exclude certain items that may not be indicative of our core operating results and business outlook and may be useful to investors and analysts in evaluating the operating performance of the business and facilitating a meaningful comparison of our results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Our GLOBAL currency diversification strategy, our mark-to-market on investments, the remeasurement of our TRA liability, customer compensation expense, unusual bad debt expense, and the remeasurement of certain deferred tax assets are excluded because management does not believe they are indicative of our underlying core business performance. Adjusted net revenues, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted EPS should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, GAAP net revenues, income before income taxes, net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted EPS.

2 Mark-to-market on investments represents the net mark-to-market gains (losses) on our U.S. government securities portfolio, which are typically held to maturity, investments in equity securities that do not qualify for equity method accounting which are measured at fair value, and equity securities taken over by the Company from customers related to losses on margin loans described below.

3 Remeasurement of our TRA liability represents the change in the amount payable to IBG Holdings LLC under the TRA as a result of changes in the Company’s effective corporate tax rates. For further information refer to Note 4 – Equity and Earnings per Share under Part II, Item 8 – Financial Statements and Supplementary Data of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10 K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 28, 2020.

4 Customer compensation expenses were incurred to compensate certain affected customers in connection with their losses resulting from the West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil event. On April 20, 2020, the energy markets exhibited extraordinary price activity in the New York Mercantile Exchange (“NYMEX”) West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil contract. The price of the May 2020 physically-settled contract dropped to an unprecedented negative price of $37.63.

5 Unusual bad debt expense includes material losses on margin loans resulting from unusual events that occur in the marketplace. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2019, unusual bad debt expense reflects losses recognized on margin lending to a small number of our brokerage customers that had taken relatively large positions in a security listed on a major U.S. exchange, which lost a substantial amount of its value in a very short timeframe. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, unusual bad debt expense reflects losses incurred by futures customers in excess of the equity in their accounts related to the West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil event described above.

6 The income tax effect is estimated using the corporate income tax rates applicable to the Company.

7 Remeasurement of certain deferred tax assets represents the change in the unamortized balance of deferred tax assets related to the step-up in basis arising from the acquisition of interests in IBG LLC as a result of changes in the Company’s effective corporate tax rates. For further information refer to Note 4 – Equity and Earnings per Share under Part II, Item 8 – Financial Statements and Supplementary Data of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10 K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 28, 2020.

