Oshkosh Corporation completes acquisition of Pratt Miller

“We are pleased to complete the acquisition of Pratt Miller, an organization led by its world-class engineering and motorsports heritage,” said John C. Pfeifer, Oshkosh Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer. “This acquisition will allow us to leverage Pratt Miller’s experience and innovation in areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous and connected systems and electrification, positioning our Company for future growth.”

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, today announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of Pratt Miller, which specializes in advanced engineering, technology and innovation across the motorsports and multiple ground vehicle markets, for a cash-free, debt-free purchase price of $115 million.

As a result of the completion of the transaction, Pratt Miller will maintain its name, team members, facilities, branding elements and will maintain focus on its motorsports business in partnership with General Motors. The acquisition will enhance the combined company’s product performance and provide Oshkosh Corporation with immediate access to additional and complementary engineering expertise.

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 14,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG, Pierce, Oshkosh Defense, McNeilus, IMT, Jerr-Dan, Frontline, Oshkosh Airport Products and London. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

