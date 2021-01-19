J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Revenues, Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share for Both the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020

Total operating revenue for the current quarter was $2.74 billion, compared with $2.45 billion for the fourth quarter 2019. Revenue growth in the quarter was driven primarily by our Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT) segments, which grew 56% and 50% respectively, as both segments were able to leverage capacity in the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360° for our customers during the quarter. Final Mile Services (FMS) revenue grew 30%, driven by the December 2019 acquisition and new contractual business onboarded throughout 2020. Dedicated (DCS) revenue grew 3%, primarily from a 9% increase in loads and a modest increase in the fleet. Revenue growth was partially offset by a 1% decline in revenue in Intermodal (JBI), and a 34% decline in fuel surcharge revenue. Current quarter total operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharges, increased approximately 18% vs. the comparable quarter 2019.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) announced fourth quarter 2020 net earnings of $154.0 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.44 vs. fourth quarter 2019 net earnings of $144.7 million, or $1.35 per diluted share.

Total freight transactions in the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360° increased to $468 million in the fourth quarter 2020 compared to $289 million in the prior year quarter. ICS revenue on the platform increased to $387 million with an approximate 27% increase in volume versus the year ago period. JBI and JBT executed approximately $40 million and $41 million, respectively, of their third-party dray and independent contractor costs through the freight platform during the quarter.

Operating income for the current quarter totaled $207.7 million vs. $205.1 million for the fourth quarter 2019. The benefit from increased revenue was offset with cost increases in rail and other third-party purchase transportation costs, including outsource dray costs; increases in driver wages and recruiting costs; investments in technology spend on new applications and legacy operating systems; higher salary and wage expenses for non-driving personnel; and higher group medical expense.

Interest expense in the current quarter decreased primarily from lower interest rates from fourth quarter 2019. The fourth quarter effective tax rates for 2020 and 2019 were 22.0% and 24.8%, respectively. The annual effective tax rates for 2020 and 2019 were 24.0% and 24.2%, respectively. We expect our 2021 annual tax rate to be between 24.0% and 25.0%.

Segment Information:

Intermodal (JBI)

Fourth Quarter 2020 Segment Revenue: $1.25 billion; down 1%

Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Income: $110.8 million; down 16%

JBI total volumes increased 1% over the same period in 2019. Transcontinental loads grew by 1% and eastern network loads were flat compared to the fourth quarter 2019. Volumes in the quarter continued to be heavily constrained by rail congestion and service issues stemming from elevated demand levels and labor challenges in rail, truck and customer operations that escalated into the mid-to-late part of December. Segment revenue decreased 1%, reflecting the 1% increase in volume offset by a 2% decrease in revenue per load, which is a result of the combination of freight mix, customer rates, and fuel surcharges. Revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenue was up 4% year over year.

Operating income decreased 16% from the prior year period. The decline in operating income is primarily attributable to lost productivity and higher costs across rail, truck and customer operations associated with congestion and service disruptions stemming from strong demand, general labor tightness, and other challenges attributable to COVID-19. Specific to JBI, greater utilization and costs related to third party drayage capacity, higher costs to attract and retain drivers, and increased group medical expense also contributed to the decline. The current period ended with approximately 98,700 units of trailing capacity and approximately 5,660 power units in the dray fleet.

Dedicated Contract Services (DCS)

Fourth Quarter 2020 Segment Revenue: $568 million; up 3%

Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Income: $77.6 million; up 4%

DCS revenue increased 3% during the current quarter over the same period 2019. Productivity (revenue per truck per week) increased approximately 1% vs. 2019. Productivity excluding fuel surcharge revenue increased approximately 4% from a year ago primarily from higher utilization of assets, contracted indexed-based price escalators, and less equipment idled in the quarter. A net additional 132 revenue producing trucks, 188 net additions sequentially from third quarter 2020, were in the fleet by the end of the quarter. Customer retention rates remain above 98%.

Operating income increased 4% over the prior year quarter. The benefits from increased productivity of assets, reduced driver turnover and lower travel and entertainment expenses were partially offset by increases in driver wages and recruiting costs partially related to recent customer start-up accounts, higher salary and wages for non-driver personnel, and group medical cost increases.

Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS)

Fourth Quarter 2020 Segment Revenue: $587 million; up 56%

Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Income: $5.6 million; compared to $(11.8) million Operating Loss in 4Q’19

ICS revenue increased 56% in the current quarter vs. the fourth quarter 2019. Revenue growth was driven primarily from a 39% increase in revenue per load which was favorably impacted by freight mix changes and higher spot and contractual rates as compared to the fourth quarter 2019. Segment volumes increased 13%, with truckload volumes increasing at a rate greater than 20% in the quarter vs. the prior year period. Contractual volumes represented approximately 51% of the total load volume and 35% of the total revenue in the current quarter compared to 66% and 54%, respectively, in fourth quarter 2019. Of the total reported ICS revenue, approximately $387 million was executed through the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360° compared to $225 million in fourth quarter 2019.

Operating income increased to $5.6 million compared to an operating loss of $11.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Benefits from increased scale in the Marketplace for J.B Hunt 360° platform, combined with higher gross margins, were partially offset by higher personnel and technology investments as compared to the same period of 2019. Gross profit margins increased to 10.8% in the current period versus 10.6% in the prior year period. ICS carrier base increased 19% year over year.

Final Mile Services (FMS)

Fourth Quarter 2020 Segment Revenue: $213 million; up 30%

Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Income: $5.5 million; up 12%

FMS revenue increased 30% compared to the same period 2019. Stop count within FMS increased 42% during the current quarter vs. a year ago, primarily from the December 2019 acquisition and the addition of multiple customer contracts implemented throughout 2020. Productivity, defined as revenue per stop, decreased approximately 9% compared to the prior year period primarily from a shift in the mix of business between asset and asset-light operations.

Operating income increased 12% over the prior year quarter driven primarily by increases in revenue, which was partially offset by investments in service quality performance controls across the network, increased insurance and claims costs, higher bad debt expense, and increases in group medical expense.

Truck (JBT)

Fourth Quarter 2020 Segment Revenue: $140 million; up 50%

Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Income: $8.4 million; up 32%

JBT revenue increased 50% in the quarter compared to the same period in 2019. Revenue excluding fuel surcharge revenue increased 58% as a result of a 23% increase in load count and a 28% increase in revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenue compared to a year ago. Load count growth was primarily driven from the continued expansion of 360box which leverages the J.B. Hunt 360° platform to access a greater amount of capacity for customers. Revenue per loaded mile excluding fuel surcharge revenue increased approximately 19% year over year while comparable contractual customer rates were up approximately 5% compared to the same period 2019. At the end of the period, JBT operated 1,769 tractors and 8,567 trailers compared to 1,831 and 6,975 one year ago, respectively.

Operating income increased 32% compared to the same quarter 2019. Benefits from increased load counts and revenue per load were partially offset by increases in purchased transportation expense. In addition, higher salary and wage expenses for non-driving personnel and increased investment in technology, related to the expansion of 360box, weighed on operating income performance.

Cash Flow and Capitalization:

At December 31, 2020, we had total debt outstanding of $1.31 billion outstanding on various debt instruments which is comparable to the total debt levels at December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2020.

Our net capital expenditures for 2020 approximated $601 million vs. $688 million in 2019. At December 31, 2020, we had cash and cash equivalents of $313 million.

In the fourth quarter 2020, we purchased approximately 144,000 shares of our common stock for approximately $17 million. At December 31, 2020, we had approximately $503 million remaining under our share repurchase authorization. Actual shares outstanding at December 31, 2020, approximated 105.7 million.

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31 2020 2019 % Of % Of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues $ 2,551,777 $ 2,168,497 Fuel surcharge revenues 185,875 281,826 Total operating revenues 2,737,652 100.0% 2,450,323 100.0% Operating expenses Rents and purchased transportation 1,486,341 54.3% 1,246,130 50.9% Salaries, wages and employee benefits 625,168 22.8% 561,507 22.9% Depreciation and amortization 134,589 4.9% 128,418 5.2% Fuel and fuel taxes 93,551 3.4% 118,269 4.8% Operating supplies and expenses 83,515 3.1% 83,633 3.4% General and administrative expenses, net of asset dispositions 48,431 1.8% 51,277 2.1% Insurance and claims 35,809 1.3% 32,289 1.3% Operating taxes and licenses 13,757 0.5% 14,345 0.6% Communication and utilities 8,800 0.3% 9,381 0.4% Total operating expenses 2,529,961 92.4% 2,245,249 91.6% Operating income 207,691 7.6% 205,074 8.4% Net interest expense 10,344 0.4% 12,776 0.6% Earnings before income taxes 197,347 7.2% 192,298 7.8% Income taxes 43,340 1.6% 47,622 1.9% Net earnings $ 154,007 5.6% $ 144,676 5.9% Average diluted shares outstanding 106,738 107,529 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.44 $ 1.35

(1) Includes corporate support activity

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31 2020 2019 % Of % Of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues $ 8,879,653 $ 8,122,600 Fuel surcharge revenues 756,920 1,042,658 Total operating revenues 9,636,573 100.0% 9,165,258 100.0% Operating expenses Rents and purchased transportation 4,954,123 51.4% 4,528,812 49.4% Salaries, wages and employee benefits 2,347,716 24.4% 2,167,851 23.7% Depreciation and amortization 527,375 5.5% 499,145 5.4% Fuel and fuel taxes 357,483 3.7% 463,195 5.1% Operating supplies and expenses 334,350 3.5% 333,113 3.6% General and administrative expenses, net of asset dispositions 180,083 1.8% 191,933 2.1% Insurance and claims 134,482 1.4% 157,251 1.7% Operating taxes and licenses 54,331 0.6% 55,336 0.6% Communication and utilities 33,511 0.3% 34,797 0.4% Total operating expenses 8,923,454 92.6% 8,431,433 92.0% Operating income 713,119 7.4% 733,825 8.0% Net interest expense 47,094 0.5% 52,930 0.6% Earnings before income taxes 666,025 6.9% 680,895 7.4% Income taxes 159,990 1.6% 164,575 1.8% Net earnings $ 506,035 5.3% $ 516,320 5.6% Average diluted shares outstanding 106,766 108,307 Diluted earnings per share $ 4.74 $ 4.77 Financial Information By Segment (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31 2020 2019 % Of % Of Amount Total Amount Total Revenue Intermodal $ 1,249,065 46% $ 1,267,142 52% Dedicated 568,349 21% 552,712 22% Integrated Capacity Solutions 587,277 21% 376,537 15% Final Mile Services 213,161 8% 164,228 7% Truck 140,384 5% 93,640 4% Subtotal 2,758,236 101% 2,454,259 100% Intersegment eliminations (20,584) (1%) (3,936) (0%) Consolidated revenue $ 2,737,652 100% $ 2,450,323 100% Operating income Intermodal $ 110,751 53% $ 131,097 64% Dedicated 77,564 37% 74,629 36% Integrated Capacity Solutions 5,575 3% (11,843) (6%) Final Mile Services 5,514 3% 4,936 3% Truck 8,367 4% 6,321 3% Other (1) (80) 0% (66) 0% Operating income $ 207,691 100% $ 205,074 100% Twelve Months Ended December 31 2020 2019 % Of % Of Amount Total Amount Total Revenue Intermodal $ 4,675,074 48% $ 4,744,636 52% Dedicated 2,196,200 23% 2,128,247 23% Integrated Capacity Solutions 1,658,182 17% 1,348,336 15% Final Mile Services 688,431 7% 566,564 6% Truck 462,720 5% 389,301 4% Subtotal 9,680,607 100% 9,177,084 100% Intersegment eliminations (44,034) (0%) (11,826) (0%) Consolidated revenue $ 9,636,573 100% $ 9,165,258 100% Operating income Intermodal $ 428,403 60% $ 447,479 61% Dedicated 313,987 44% 277,376 38% Integrated Capacity Solutions (44,699) (6%) (11,088) (2%) Final Mile Services (945) (0%) (8,797) (1%) Truck 16,574 2% 29,046 4% Other (1) (201) (0%) (191) (0%) Operating income $ 713,119 100% $ 733,825 100%

Operating Statistics by Segment (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31 2020 2019 Intermodal Loads 524,906 520,898 Average length of haul 1,711 1,707 Revenue per load $ 2,380 $ 2,433 Average tractors during the period * 5,667 5,587 Tractors (end of period) * 5,663 5,559 Trailing equipment (end of period) 98,689 96,743 Average effective trailing equipment usage 97,267 92,571 Dedicated Loads 949,757 874,892 Average length of haul 159 164 Revenue per truck per week** $ 4,544 $ 4,481 Average trucks during the period*** 9,833 9,721 Trucks (end of period) *** 9,911 9,779 Trailing equipment (end of period) 27,290 27,015 Integrated Capacity Solutions Loads 369,188 328,060 Revenue per load $ 1,591 $ 1,148 Gross profit margin 10.8% 10.6% Employee count (end of period) 1,011 1,213 Approximate number of third-party carriers (end of period) 100,200 84,400 Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360° revenue (millions) $ 387.1 $ 225.5 Final Mile Services Stops 1,849,215 1,299,691 Average trucks during the period*** 1,537 1,298 Truck Loads 107,253 86,891 Loaded miles (000) 45,423 34,388 Nonpaid empty mile percentage 18.4% 19.2% Revenue per tractor per week** $ 4,410 $ 4,017 Average tractors during the period * 1,772 1,875 Tractors (end of period) Company-owned 798 845 Independent contractor 971 986 Total tractors 1,769 1,831 Trailers (end of period) 8,567 6,975 * Includes company-owned and independent contractor tractors ** Using weighted workdays *** Includes company-owned, independent contractor, and customer-owned trucks

Operating Statistics by Segment (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31 2020 2019 Intermodal Loads 2,019,391 1,979,169 Average length of haul 1,690 1,679 Revenue per load $ 2,315 $ 2,397 Average tractors during the period * 5,530 5,635 Tractors (end of period) * 5,663 5,559 Trailing equipment (end of period) 98,689 96,743 Average effective trailing equipment usage 90,514 86,836 Dedicated Loads 3,676,212 3,353,553 Average length of haul 160 168 Revenue per truck per week** $ 4,373 $ 4,378 Average trucks during the period*** 9,743 9,471 Trucks (end of period) *** 9,911 9,779 Trailing equipment (end of period) 27,290 27,015 Integrated Capacity Solutions Loads 1,265,897 1,243,992 Revenue per load $ 1,310 $ 1,084 Gross profit margin 9.9% 13.1% Employee count (end of period) 1,011 1,213 Approximate number of third-party carriers (end of period) 100,200 84,400 Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360° revenue (millions) $ 1,142.2 $ 839.8 Final Mile Services Stops 5,771,533 4,432,591 Average trucks during the period*** 1,405 1,254 Truck Loads 406,550 346,459 Loaded miles (000) 171,141 143,511 Nonpaid empty mile percentage 18.8% 18.9% Revenue per tractor per week** $ 3,978 $ 3,917 Average tractors during the period* 1,837 1,958 Tractors (end of period) Company-owned 798 845 Independent contractor 971 986 Total tractors 1,769 1,831 Trailers (end of period) 8,567 6,975 * Includes company-owned and independent contractor tractors ** Using weighted workdays *** Includes company-owned, independent contractor, and customer-owned trucks

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 313,302 $ 35,000 Accounts Receivable 1,124,403 1,011,829 Prepaid expenses and other 423,269 434,470 Total current assets 1,860,974 1,481,299 Property and equipment 5,908,710 5,640,806 Less accumulated depreciation 2,219,816 2,019,940 Net property and equipment 3,688,894 3,620,866 Other assets, net 397,337 368,689 $ 5,947,205 $ 5,470,854 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 587,510 $ 602,601 Claims accruals 276,056 279,590 Accrued payroll 172,327 68,220 Other accrued expenses 90,294 85,355 Total current liabilities 1,126,187 1,035,766 Long-term debt 1,305,424 1,295,740 Other long-term liabilities 204,577 173,241 Deferred income taxes 710,879 699,078 Stockholders' equity 2,600,138 2,267,029 $ 5,947,205 $ 5,470,854

Supplemental Data (unaudited) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Actual shares outstanding at end of period (000) 105,654 106,213 Book value per actual share outstanding at end of period $ 24.61 $ 21.34 Twelve Months Ended December 31 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities (000) $ 1,122,859 $ 1,098,347 Net capital expenditures (000) $ 600,769 $ 688,197

