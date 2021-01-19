Franklin Resources, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Results on February 2, 2021

On Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Franklin Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) [NYSE:BEN] will release its first quarter 2021 operating results. A written commentary on the results will also be available via investors.franklinresources.com at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

In addition, Jenny Johnson, President and CEO, Greg Johnson, Executive Chairman, Matthew Nicholls, Executive Vice President and CFO, and Adam Spector, Executive Vice President of Global Advisory Services, will lead a live teleconference at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to answer questions of a material nature. Access to the teleconference will be available via webcast at investors.franklinresources.com or by dialing (833) 350-1245 in the U.S. and Canada or (236) 712-2205 internationally. A replay of the teleconference can be accessed by calling (800) 585-8367 in the U.S. and Canada or (416) 621-4642 internationally using access code 6839779, after 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 2, 2021 through February 9, 2021, or via the webcast at investors.franklinresources.com. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review the Company’s recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and to contact Investor Relations at (650) 312-4091 before the live teleconference for any clarifications or questions related to the earnings release or written commentary.