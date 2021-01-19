 

SITE Centers Corp. Announces Tax Allocations of 2020 Dividend Distributions

19.01.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) today announced the tax allocations of 2020 distributions on its common shares and two series of preferred shares.

For shareholders of SITE Centers Corp. common and preferred shares, the Form 1099-DIV summarizes the allocation of 2020 distributions. The amounts indicated on Form 1099-DIV should be reported on shareholders’ 2020 federal income tax returns. The schedule below, presented on a per share basis, is provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the Form 1099-DIV.

Please note that the January 7, 2020 common share distribution is included in the tax allocations for 2020 and the January 7, 2021 common share distribution will be included in the tax allocations for 2021.

Common Shares (NYSE:SITC)

Period

CUSIP

Record

Date

Payable

Date

Ordinary

Dividends

Total

Capital Gain

Return of

Capital (1)

Total

Distributions

Section 199A Dividends

Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain

4Q19

82981J109

12/13/2019

01/07/2020

0.115023

0.000000

0.084977

0.200000

0.115023

0.000000

1Q20

82981J109

03/10/2020

04/02/2020

0.115023

0.000000

0.084977

0.200000

0.115023

0.000000

Total

 

 

 

0.230046

0.000000

0.169954

0.400000

0.230046

0.000000

Preferred Class A Depositary Shares (NYSE:SITC_pa)

Period

CUSIP

Record

Date

Payable

Date

Ordinary

Dividends

Total

Capital Gain

Return of

Capital (1)

Total

Dividends

Section 199A Dividends

Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain

01/15/20 – 04/14/20

82981J877

03/30/2020

04/15/2020

0.398440

0.000000

0.000000

0.398440

0.398440

0.000000

04/15/20– 07/14/20

82981J877

06/29/2020

07/15/2020

0.398440

0.000000

0.000000

0.398440

0.398440

0.000000

07/15/20 – 10/14/20

82981J877

09/29/2020

10/15/2020

0.398440

0.000000

0.000000

0.398440

0.398440

0.000000

10/15/20 – 01/14/21

82981J877

12/28/2020

01/15/2021

0.398440

0.000000

0.000000

0.398440

0.398440

0.000000

Total

 

 

 

1.593760

0.000000

0.000000

1.593760

1.593760

0.000000

Preferred Class K Depositary Shares (NYSE:SITC_pk)

Period

CUSIP

Record

Date

Payable

Date

Ordinary

Dividends

Total

Capital Gain

Return of

Capital (1)

Total

Dividends

Section 199A Dividends

Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain

01/15/20 – 04/14/20

82981J802

03/30/2020

04/15/2020

0.390630

0.000000

0.000000

0.390630

0.390630

0.000000

04/15/20 – 07/14/20

82981J802

06/29/2020

07/15/2020

0.390630

0.000000

0.000000

0.390630

0.390630

0.000000

07/15/20 – 10/14/20

82981J802

09/29/2020

10/15/2020

0.390630

0.000000

0.000000

0.390630

0.390630

0.000000

10/15/20 – 01/14/21

82981J802

12/28/2020

01/15/2021

0.390630

0.000000

0.000000

0.390630

0.390630

0.000000

Total

 

 

 

1.562520

0.000000

0.000000

1.562520

1.562520

0.000000

(1) Represents a return of stockholders’ original investment

About SITE Centers Corp.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at www.sitecenters.com. To be included in the Company’s e-mail distributions for press releases and other investor news, please click here.

Disclaimer

