SITE Centers Corp. Announces Tax Allocations of 2020 Dividend Distributions
SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) today announced the tax allocations of 2020 distributions on its common shares and two series of preferred shares.
For shareholders of SITE Centers Corp. common and preferred shares, the Form 1099-DIV summarizes the allocation of 2020 distributions. The amounts indicated on Form 1099-DIV should be reported on shareholders’ 2020 federal income tax returns. The schedule below, presented on a per share basis, is provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the Form 1099-DIV.
Please note that the January 7, 2020 common share distribution is included in the tax allocations for 2020 and the January 7, 2021 common share distribution will be included in the tax allocations for 2021.
Common Shares (NYSE:SITC)
|
Period
|
CUSIP
|
Record
Date
|
Payable
Date
|
Ordinary
Dividends
|
Total
Capital Gain
|
Return of
Capital (1)
|
Total
Distributions
|
Section 199A Dividends
|
Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain
|
4Q19
|
82981J109
|
12/13/2019
|
01/07/2020
|
0.115023
|
0.000000
|
0.084977
|
0.200000
|
0.115023
|
0.000000
|
1Q20
|
82981J109
|
03/10/2020
|
04/02/2020
|
0.115023
|
0.000000
|
0.084977
|
0.200000
|
0.115023
|
0.000000
|
Total
|
|
|
|
0.230046
|
0.000000
|
0.169954
|
0.400000
|
0.230046
|
0.000000
Preferred Class A Depositary Shares (NYSE:SITC_pa)
|
Period
|
CUSIP
|
Record
Date
|
Payable
Date
|
Ordinary
Dividends
|
Total
Capital Gain
|
Return of
Capital (1)
|
Total
Dividends
|
Section 199A Dividends
|
Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain
|
01/15/20 – 04/14/20
|
82981J877
|
03/30/2020
|
04/15/2020
|
0.398440
|
0.000000
|
0.000000
|
0.398440
|
0.398440
|
0.000000
|
04/15/20– 07/14/20
|
82981J877
|
06/29/2020
|
07/15/2020
|
0.398440
|
0.000000
|
0.000000
|
0.398440
|
0.398440
|
0.000000
|
07/15/20 – 10/14/20
|
82981J877
|
09/29/2020
|
10/15/2020
|
0.398440
|
0.000000
|
0.000000
|
0.398440
|
0.398440
|
0.000000
|
10/15/20 – 01/14/21
|
82981J877
|
12/28/2020
|
01/15/2021
|
0.398440
|
0.000000
|
0.000000
|
0.398440
|
0.398440
|
0.000000
|
Total
|
|
|
|
1.593760
|
0.000000
|
0.000000
|
1.593760
|
1.593760
|
0.000000
Preferred Class K Depositary Shares (NYSE:SITC_pk)
|
Period
|
CUSIP
|
Record
Date
|
Payable
Date
|
Ordinary
Dividends
|
Total
Capital Gain
|
Return of
Capital (1)
|
Total
Dividends
|
Section 199A Dividends
|
Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain
|
01/15/20 – 04/14/20
|
82981J802
|
03/30/2020
|
04/15/2020
|
0.390630
|
0.000000
|
0.000000
|
0.390630
|
0.390630
|
0.000000
|
04/15/20 – 07/14/20
|
82981J802
|
06/29/2020
|
07/15/2020
|
0.390630
|
0.000000
|
0.000000
|
0.390630
|
0.390630
|
0.000000
|
07/15/20 – 10/14/20
|
82981J802
|
09/29/2020
|
10/15/2020
|
0.390630
|
0.000000
|
0.000000
|
0.390630
|
0.390630
|
0.000000
|
10/15/20 – 01/14/21
|
82981J802
|
12/28/2020
|
01/15/2021
|
0.390630
|
0.000000
|
0.000000
|
0.390630
|
0.390630
|
0.000000
|
Total
|
|
|
|
1.562520
|
0.000000
|
0.000000
|
1.562520
|
1.562520
|
0.000000
(1) Represents a return of stockholders’ original investment
About SITE Centers Corp.
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at www.sitecenters.com. To be included in the Company’s e-mail distributions for press releases and other investor news, please click here.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119006070/en/SITE Centers Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare