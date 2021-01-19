SITE Centers Corp. Announces Tax Allocations of 2020 Dividend Distributions

SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) today announced the tax allocations of 2020 distributions on its common shares and two series of preferred shares.

For shareholders of SITE Centers Corp. common and preferred shares, the Form 1099-DIV summarizes the allocation of 2020 distributions. The amounts indicated on Form 1099-DIV should be reported on shareholders’ 2020 federal income tax returns. The schedule below, presented on a per share basis, is provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the Form 1099-DIV.

Please note that the January 7, 2020 common share distribution is included in the tax allocations for 2020 and the January 7, 2021 common share distribution will be included in the tax allocations for 2021.