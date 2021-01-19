Retail Value Inc. Announces Tax Allocations of 2020 Dividend Distributions
On January 19, 2021, Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) announced the tax allocations of 2020 distributions on its common shares.
The full amount of the distribution declared in 2020 will be allocated to the 2021 distribution requirement due to transactions that closed after the dividend declaration date but before year end. As a result, the entire January 12, 2021 distribution will be reported on the Form 1099-DIV issued in regards to the 2021 tax year and there will be no Form 1099-DIV issued in regards to the 2020 tax year.
About RVI
RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol “RVI” on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets. Additional information about RVI is available at www.retailvalueinc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119006072/en/
