Retail Value Inc. Announces Tax Allocations of 2020 Dividend Distributions

On January 19, 2021, Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) announced the tax allocations of 2020 distributions on its common shares.

The full amount of the distribution declared in 2020 will be allocated to the 2021 distribution requirement due to transactions that closed after the dividend declaration date but before year end. As a result, the entire January 12, 2021 distribution will be reported on the Form 1099-DIV issued in regards to the 2021 tax year and there will be no Form 1099-DIV issued in regards to the 2020 tax year.

