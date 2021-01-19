Clearlake Portfolio Company Janus International Acquires G&M Stor-More

The acquisition of G&M Stor-More, based near Sydney, Australia, will provide Steel Storage Australia with a stronger base in the key New South Wales market and enable Janus to enhance its product offering across Australia.

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (“Clearlake”) portfolio company Janus International Group, LLC (“Janus” or the “Company”), the leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions and new access control technologies for the self-storage and other industrial sectors, announced today that Steel Storage Australia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Janus, has acquired G&M Stor-More Pty Ltd (“G&M Stor-More”), a premier provider of self-storage design and construction solutions serving the Australasian market.

Ramey Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Janus, commented, “We are thrilled to continue expanding our services across Australia by acquiring a best-in-class self-storage construction provider. We welcome G&M Stor-More’s proven team, and look forward to incorporating their exceptional market knowledge and customer services into our comprehensive offering to better serve our customers in the Australasia market.”

Janus expects to complete its business combination with Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JIH) and become a publicly listed company in the second quarter of 2021. Clearlake, a leading investment firm, is the largest shareholder in Janus.

For more information about Steel Storage Australia, please visit: www.steelstorage.com.au.

ABOUT G&M STOR-MORE PTY LTD

G&M Stor-More, based in Sydney, Australia, has been servicing the self-storage industry since 1997. G&M Stor-More specializes in self-storage construction across Sydney and regional New South Wales. G&M Stor-More is a member of the Self-Storage Association of Australasia as well as the Master Builders Association, and prides itself on an outstanding reputation for quality work. For more information about G&M Stor-More, please visit www.gmstormore.com.au.

ABOUT JANUS INTERNATIONAL

Janus International Group, LLC (www.JanusIntl.com) is the leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including: roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and five locations internationally.