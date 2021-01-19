Investor’s Business Daily Names Comfort Systems USA as a Top ESG Company

IBD’s 2020 Top 50 Best ESG Companies List is limited to companies with ESG ratings of AAA or AA from MSCI ESG Research as of August 3, 2020. The 50 leading ESG companies had the highest IBD Composite Ratings as of October 13, 2020, and all of the companies recognized have a Composite Rating of 80 or higher.

Brian Lane, Comfort Systems USA’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased to announce our inclusion in Investor’s Business Daily’s 2020 Top 50 Best ESG Companies List. Our leadership and our employees alike are dedicated to responsible and consistent efforts to improve our environment and our communities, and we are grateful to receive recognition for our efforts in this area.”

Comfort Systems USA is a leading provider of commercial, industrial and institutional heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical contracting services around the nation. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.comfortsystemsusa.com.

