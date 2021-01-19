 

Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Data at the 2021 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meeting Digital Experience

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune diseases, today announced the Company will present data in the form of six poster presentations at the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy (TCT) Meeting of the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and the Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR), being held virtually February 8-12, 2021.

Among the data being presented is a poster describing key characteristics of tabelecleucel (tab-cel) that help elucidate the product’s proposed mechanism of action (MOA) and a poster presenting an innovative assay to detect and quantify non-engineered allogeneic T cell therapies such as ATA188.

Details of the 2021 TCT Meeting Posters
 All posters will be available for viewing at the start of the meeting on Monday, February 8, 2021

Title: Comprehensive activation profiling of tabelecleucel, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic EBV-specific T cell therapy
Poster #: 206

Title: A sensitive and precise universal surveillance solution for pharmacokinetic monitoring of off-the-shelf cell therapies (in collaboration with CareDx)
 Poster #: 204

Title: Clinical experience of tabelecleucel in patients with EBV+ primary (PID) or acquired immunodeficiency (AID) associated lymphoproliferative disease (encore from ASH 2020)
Poster #: 219

Title: Clinical experience of tabelecleucel in patients with life-threatening complications of Epstein–Barr virus viremia (encore from ASH 2020)
Poster #: 233

Title: A multicenter, multicohort, open-label, single arm per cohort, Phase II study to assess the efficacy and safety of tabelecleucel in patients with EBV-associated diseases using an adaptive two-stage study design (encore from ASH 2020)
Poster #: 532

Title: ATA3219: A potent next-generation allogeneic off-the-shelf CD19 CAR-T therapy without the need for gene editing (encore from ASH 2020)
Poster #: 203

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (@Atarabio) is a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease. With our lead program in Phase 3 clinical development, Atara is the most advanced allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company and intends to rapidly deliver off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Our platform leverages the unique biology of EBV T cells and has the capability to treat a wide range of EBV-associated diseases, or other serious diseases through incorporation of engineered CARs (chimeric antigen receptors) or TCRs (T-cell receptors). Atara is applying this one platform to create a robust pipeline including: tab-cel in Phase 3 development for Epstein-Barr virus-driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD); ATA188, a T-cell immunotherapy targeting EBV antigens as a potential treatment for multiple sclerosis; and multiple next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) immunotherapies for both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Improving patients’ lives is our mission and we will never stop working to bring transformative therapies to those in need. Atara is headquartered in South San Francisco and our leading-edge research, development and manufacturing facility is based in Thousand Oaks, California. For additional information about the company, please visit atarabio.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

