Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Data at the 2021 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meeting Digital Experience

Among the data being presented is a poster describing key characteristics of tabelecleucel (tab-cel) that help elucidate the product’s proposed mechanism of action (MOA) and a poster presenting an innovative assay to detect and quantify non-engineered allogeneic T cell therapies such as ATA188.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune diseases, today announced the Company will present data in the form of six poster presentations at the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy (TCT) Meeting of the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and the Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR), being held virtually February 8-12, 2021.

Details of the 2021 TCT Meeting Posters

All posters will be available for viewing at the start of the meeting on Monday, February 8, 2021

Title: Comprehensive activation profiling of tabelecleucel, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic EBV-specific T cell therapy

Poster #: 206

Title: A sensitive and precise universal surveillance solution for pharmacokinetic monitoring of off-the-shelf cell therapies (in collaboration with CareDx)

Poster #: 204

Title: Clinical experience of tabelecleucel in patients with EBV+ primary (PID) or acquired immunodeficiency (AID) associated lymphoproliferative disease (encore from ASH 2020)

Poster #: 219

Title: Clinical experience of tabelecleucel in patients with life-threatening complications of Epstein–Barr virus viremia (encore from ASH 2020)

Poster #: 233

Title: A multicenter, multicohort, open-label, single arm per cohort, Phase II study to assess the efficacy and safety of tabelecleucel in patients with EBV-associated diseases using an adaptive two-stage study design (encore from ASH 2020)

Poster #: 532

Title: ATA3219: A potent next-generation allogeneic off-the-shelf CD19 CAR-T therapy without the need for gene editing (encore from ASH 2020)

Poster #: 203

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

