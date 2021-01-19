Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc (“TechnipFMC”) (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 19 January 2021, its wholly owned subsidiary, Technip Energies B.V. (“Technip Energies”), filed a Registration Statement on Form F-1 (“Form F-1”) under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Form F-1 relates to TechnipFMC’s previously announced separation into two industry-leading, independent, publicly traded companies, and, once effective, will register ordinary shares, nominal value €0.01 per share, of Technip Energies for distribution to TechnipFMC’s shareholders.

This release is for informational purposes only, and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any security.