 

Emerson Receives 2021 IoT Breakthrough Award for ‘Analytics Platform of the Year’

Emerson (NYSE:EMR), a global automation technology and software company, has received the “IoT Analytics Platform of the Year” award for its Plantweb Optics Analytics software. The honor, part of the 5th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards, recognizes Emerson’s analytics software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve reliability, safety and sustainability while optimizing production for industrial manufacturers.

Emerson wins 2021 IoT Breakthrough Award for IoT Analytics Platform of the Year (Photo: Business Wire)

“Industrial manufacturers generate vast amounts of data, but few companies are really gaining the insights needed to optimize their operations,” said Stuart Harris, group president for Emerson’s digital transformation business. “With Plantweb Optics Analytics, we are providing manufacturers with advanced analytics capabilities that are easy to deploy and quickly deliver results. This IoT Breakthrough Award recognizes our industry-leading technology, expertise and focus on value creation for our customers.”

New technologies present a wealth of opportunities for manufacturers today. In fact, analytics has the potential to deliver more than $4 trillion of growth in industrial manufacturing, according to McKinsey. Emerson’s Plantweb Optics Analytics is a powerful industrial IoT analytics software that collects and interprets operational data to provide real-time visibility into equipment health and operational performance. With embedded domain knowledge, Plantweb Optics Analytics can improve performance at all levels across an enterprise, from simple equipment to complex assets, process units and entire production plants. Plantweb Optics is part of Emerson’s award-winning Plantweb digital ecosystem of transformational technologies, software and services.

Emerson’s Plantweb Optics Analytics software draws from a combination of data-driven models and principles-driven analytics to identify, predict and prevent more than 80% of common equipment failures, leveraging machine learning, predictive modeling and artificial intelligence to provide insight that impacts business performance. The company also recently introduced augmented reality (AR) technology for Plantweb Optics, enabling workers with enhanced access to critical information and expert guidance as well as empowering remote collaboration to maintain operations and prevent downtime.

The IoT Breakthrough Awards program recognizes innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial IoT, Enterprise IoT, Consumer IoT, Connected Home and more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

“With Plantweb Optics Analytics, organizations have a ‘breakthrough’ platform that helps them improve key performance areas such as reliability, safety, production optimization and energy management – the biggest profit levers for a manufacturer's operations,” said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “Emerson’s IoT innovation breaks through the IoT analytics category this year and we are thrilled to be able to name Emerson a 2021 IoT Breakthrough Award winner.”

For more information on Emerson’s Plantweb Optics Analytics, please visit: www.emerson.com/plantwebopticsanalytics

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

