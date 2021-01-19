 

ATSG Board Elects Two Directors

19.01.2021, 22:30   

The Board of Directors of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) today elected Phyllis J. Campbell and Paul S. Williams to the Board.

Phyllis J. Campbell has been elected to the Board of Directors of Air Transport Services Group, Inc.

Campbell is chairman of the Pacific Northwest region for JPMorgan Chase & Co. She is the financial services firm’s senior executive in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.

Williams retired in 2018 and was most recently a partner and managing director of Major, Lindsey & Africa, LLC, an executive recruiting firm, where he conducted searches for board members, CEOs and senior legal executives.

Joe Hete, Board chairman of ATSG, said the new Board members add in-depth strategic, legal, and financial expertise, plus wide-ranging experience in promoting diversity throughout organizations.

“I am very pleased to announce that Phyllis Campbell and Paul Williams, leaders in business and their communities, have accepted invitations to serve on our Board,” Hete said. “Our record of financial success and opportunities for growth are attracting increased attention to ATSG. With their insight and counsel, I’m convinced that we will develop great strategies, identify and develop leaders who can execute them, and make ATSG an even better place to work and invest in the future.”

Campbell previously served as the president and chief executive officer of The Seattle Foundation, the largest community foundation in Washington. Prior to that, she was the president and chief executive officer of U.S. Bank of Washington for over six years. Phyllis holds a Master in Business Administration degree from the University of Washington, and a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Washington State University. She is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington and Stanford University’s Executive Management Program.

Campbell was a member of the Board of Directors for Alaska Air Group from 2002 through 2020 and of Nordstrom, Inc. from 2005 through 2016. She serves on Toyota’s North American Diversity Advisory Board, is the chair of the US-Japan Council, and a member of the Board of Directors of the Allen Institute, formed in 2003 to unlock the complexities of bioscience to improve human health.

